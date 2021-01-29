Lambert: Baggott Close to Breakthrough

Friday, 29th Jan 2021 10:57 Blues boss Paul Lambert says he wouldn’t be surprised if central defender Elkan Baggott, who signed his first professional contract with Town yesterday, makes his senior breakthrough later on this season or if not in the next campaign. The 18-year-old Indonesia U19 international put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2023, despite interest from Everton, while West Ham and Leeds had also been linked. “Elkan is the one that’s earned it himself, he’s the one that actually plays, he’s the one that actually goes and does it,” Lambert said. “And he’s a really nice lad, a really nice kid, does everything right and then if he can keep being humble and keep progressing, I think he’s going to be a really good player. He’s 6ft 4in tall, a left footer, he’s training with us every day, he’s getting better and better. “Would I be a surprised if he made a breakthrough towards the end of the season or next season? No, I wouldn’t because I think that’s how well he’s going.” Baggott made his senior debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham in October before travelling with the first team to Plymouth before Christmas and was on the bench for in the league for the first time for Tuesday’s home game against Sunderland.

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 11:04 - Jan 29

so Lambert already putting the brakes on, nothing changes. Later this campaign or next , with a new manager. 0

