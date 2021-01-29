Blues Linked With Young Forest Striker

Friday, 29th Jan 2021 12:07 Town are reportedly considering a loan move for Nottingham Forest striker Will Swan. The Blues are looking for an additional body up front, who due to the constraints of the salary cap must have been below 21 on New Year’s Day 2020, with Oli Hawkins having undergone knee surgery, Kayden Jackson suspended for the next three games and James Norwood having struggled with a hamstring in recent months. Earlier today, manager Paul Lambert said Town had missed out on a couple of targets but would continue the search ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline. According to the EADT, 20-year-old Swan is a player they are interested in, Forest boss Chris Hughton having made him available for loan. Swan was elevated to the first-team squad from the U23s in November following impressive performances and eight goals, and subsequently made two Championship sub appearances. In December he signed a contract which runs to the summer of 2024. In January last year, Swan, who joined the Forest youth set-up in 2014, had a spell on loan with Southern League Premier Division South Truro City and netted twice on his debut against the Metropolitan Police.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Chondzoresk added 12:13 - Jan 29

What is Yoiung? Young i assume. 0

CokeIsKey added 12:16 - Jan 29

Can’t wait for Kane Vincent-Yoiung to return! -1

JackSted added 12:28 - Jan 29

Why? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments