El Mizouni Set to Join Grimsby on Loan

Friday, 29th Jan 2021 12:54 Midfielder Idris El Mizouni is set to join League Two Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season where he will be reunited with former Blues boss Paul Hurst. Hurst and his Town assistant Chris Doig took charge for the second time at Blundell Park at the end of last month and is yet to win a game, having suffered three defeats and picking up two draws. El Mizouni returned from his second loan spell with Cambridge United early in January at his own request having had limited opportunities with the U’s. Since his return to Town, the 20-year-old has been unable to break into the first team but last week scored an injury time winner for the U23s as they won 1-0 at Millwall. As reported earlier in the week, the Tunisia international, who is out of contract at the end of the season but with the Blues having an option for a further season, is interesting Championship Brentford, who have been keeping tabs on him for a number of months.

Photo: Matchday Images



DifferentGravy added 13:05 - Jan 29

Good luck to the lad. Hope he gets a run of games. Will be keeping an eye on scores 2

timkatieadamitfc added 13:06 - Jan 29

Hope he plays lots of games and comes back an even better player for us next season as I think there’s going to be a few who leave 1

BettyBlue added 13:43 - Jan 29

Send Harrop to Grimsby and give El Miz a go. -3

Timefliesbyintheblue added 13:57 - Jan 29

BettyBlue - I don't suppose for one minute that you could be transferred to Grimsby; preferably the one in Ontario. 0

