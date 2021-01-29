Town Confirm El Mizouni's Loan Move to Grimsby
Friday, 29th Jan 2021 14:06
Town have confirmed midfielder Idris El Mizouni’s move on loan to League Two Grimsby for the rest of the season where he will be reunited with former Blues boss Paul Hurst.
Hurst and his Town assistant Chris Doig took charge for the second time at Blundell Park at the end of last month where they aer yet to win a game, having suffered three defeats while picking up two draws.
El Mizouni returned from his second loan spell with Cambridge United earlier in the month at his own request having had limited opportunities with the U’s.
Since his return to Town, the 20-year-old has been unable to break into the first team but last week scored an injury time winner for the U23s as they won 1-0 at Millwall.
As reported earlier in the week, the Tunisia international, who is out of contract at the end of the season but with the Blues having an option for a further season, is interesting Championship Brentford, who have been keeping tabs on him for a number of months with a view towards a potential summer move.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]