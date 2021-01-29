Town Confirm El Mizouni's Loan Move to Grimsby

Friday, 29th Jan 2021 14:06 Town have confirmed midfielder Idris El Mizouni’s move on loan to League Two Grimsby for the rest of the season where he will be reunited with former Blues boss Paul Hurst. Hurst and his Town assistant Chris Doig took charge for the second time at Blundell Park at the end of last month where they aer yet to win a game, having suffered three defeats while picking up two draws. El Mizouni returned from his second loan spell with Cambridge United earlier in the month at his own request having had limited opportunities with the U’s. Since his return to Town, the 20-year-old has been unable to break into the first team but last week scored an injury time winner for the U23s as they won 1-0 at Millwall. As reported earlier in the week, the Tunisia international, who is out of contract at the end of the season but with the Blues having an option for a further season, is interesting Championship Brentford, who have been keeping tabs on him for a number of months with a view towards a potential summer move.

Photo: Matchday Images



Portman_Pie added 14:16 - Jan 29

I can see for pure footballing reasons - he may want to go play there - but it's a serious question as to who the worst manager to turn out for is...?



I feel sorry for him being answerable to either of the complete charlatan's at Ipswich or Grimsby...



SHAMBERT OUT 1

RobITFC added 14:30 - Jan 29

Why was his time ended at Cambridge early to now go to 2nd from bottom Grimsby with the joy of working with Hurst ? 0

