Three Changes for Blues at Crewe
Saturday, 30th Jan 2021 14:18
Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes with Myles Kenlock, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears returning to the side facing Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road.
Kenlock is at left-back for Stephen Ward, who drops to the bench with Judge in the more advanced role in place of Jon Nolan, who drops out of the 18, while Sears is the lone central striker replacing Kayden Jackson, who is suspended for three games following his red card on Tuesday.
James Norwood, who has been out with a recurrence of his hamstring, is among the subs, as is young defender Elkan Baggott, who signed his first professional contract earlier in the week.
Crewe make five changes with Harry Pickering, Mikael Mandron, Luke Murphy, Billy Jones and Stephen Walker coming into the team for Rio Adebisi, Chris Porter, Tom Lowery, Travis Johnson, and Owen Dale.
Crewe: Richards, Jones, Lancashire, Beckles, Pickering (c), Murphy, Wintle, Finney, Walker, Kirk, Mandron. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Powell, Lowery, Porter, Dale, Johnson, Evans.
Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes, Judge, Thomas, Edwards, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Norwood, Lankester, Bishop, Drinan, Baggott. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]