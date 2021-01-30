Three Changes for Blues at Crewe

Saturday, 30th Jan 2021 14:18 Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes with Myles Kenlock, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears returning to the side facing Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road. Kenlock is at left-back for Stephen Ward, who drops to the bench with Judge in the more advanced role in place of Jon Nolan, who drops out of the 18, while Sears is the lone central striker replacing Kayden Jackson, who is suspended for three games following his red card on Tuesday. James Norwood, who has been out with a recurrence of his hamstring, is among the subs, as is young defender Elkan Baggott, who signed his first professional contract earlier in the week. Crewe make five changes with Harry Pickering, Mikael Mandron, Luke Murphy, Billy Jones and Stephen Walker coming into the team for Rio Adebisi, Chris Porter, Tom Lowery, Travis Johnson, and Owen Dale. Crewe: Richards, Jones, Lancashire, Beckles, Pickering (c), Murphy, Wintle, Finney, Walker, Kirk, Mandron. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Powell, Lowery, Porter, Dale, Johnson, Evans. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes, Judge, Thomas, Edwards, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Ward, Norwood, Lankester, Bishop, Drinan, Baggott. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).

Putting to one side Lambert's persistence with playing a lone striker, he will now have started 2 games with 2 out and out wingers (Thomas and Edwards) yet has chosen not to play Drinan (the obvious target man) in either. 0

Now get KVY back and we might have full backs that can at least run and not be embarrassed each game. 0

For the first time since 2001 I'd predicted a Town victory by 2-1. On reviewing the line up I've changed it to an 8-0 defeat ! 0

