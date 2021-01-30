Lambert: We Were the Better Team

Saturday, 30th Jan 2021 18:11 Town boss Paul Lambert felt the Blues were the better team during their 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road, Aaron Drinan having netted his first competitive goal for Town to level Charlie Kirk’s opener for the Railwaymen, prior to Teddy Bishop being dismissed for a second bookable offence. “I thought we were the better team,” Lambert said. “We didn’t deserve to go a goal down, we were the better team and I’m really happy with how we played, I thought we played really good, the tempo was really good. “We had some good moments in the first half, we dominated the first half. I know the wind was strong but even in the second half we looked really lively and they scored against the run of play, I think. Then we changed it a little bit and got the goal just after that. “The sending off was obviously a big one. Anyone who knows Bish, he’s not like that. If Bish puts the brakes on in the penalty box, he gets a penalty because he’d get bundled over. But I’m really happy with how we played, I couldn’t ask for any more.” He added: “I thought we were the better team throughout the game, they had little spells, which they’re going to have, being the home team, but I thought we played well and I don’t think anybody could argue with that.” Luke Woolfenden appealed that he had been fouled in the build-up to the Alex goal and Lambert agreed. “It was a free-kick, it was a free-kick for a foul on Woolfenden, without a doubt,” he said. “How the referee’s not seen it, I don’t know, but for me it’s a free-kick.” Lambert slammed Kayden Jackson for his red card against Sunderland but had more sympathy with Bishop. “It’s totally different from Jackson’s,” he said. “As I said, Jackson’s was horrific. That was an honest one there. “As I say, if Bish puts the brakes on [he could have won a penalty]. He doesn’t put the brakes on through honesty to try and retrieve the ball. If he’s cute, he takes the hit and I think we’ve got a penalty. “But he tries to work hard to get the ball back, so I’ve got no problem with those sort of things that can happen. But it’s two yellows.” The Town manager felt Myles Kenlock played well with the left-back having made his first league start since October. “He did and the secret is to keep that commitment and not plateau off,” he said. “He’s got to keep that drive, Myles. But I thought he had a good game for the first time he’s played.” Asked whether he felt there was a lack of goal threat from his team, he reflected: “I thought today we had some good moments, Gwion [Edwards] had a good shot, Freddie [Sears] had a shot which he should have done better with, Norwood at the back post, so there were good moments there. “But we’re trying everything we can, we’re trying to get a striker in to help them as well, but today I thought we were very good without the ball and with the ball I thought with the ball we were more like ourselves.” Lambert says it’s a waiting game to see whether someone can be added to the squad before Monday’s 11pm deadline with Nottingham Forest youngster Will Swan among a number of potential loan signings on the list. “As I said before, I don’t know,” Lambert said when quizzed on progress on a new recruit. “We don’t have much to play with on that side of it with everything else that’s going on in the world. We’ll have to wait and see.” Questioned on whether it will take wins to change the mood around the club Lambert, with TWTD’S Phil Ham still banned from press conferences, said he wouldn’t be commenting on anything beyond the game. “Especially with what you write,” he responded to the EADT/Ipswich Star, who earlier this week called for a change of manager at Town. “I don’t read your stuff because your opinion doesn’t matter to me. But I hear about it. I couldn’t give two damns about it, I’ve told you that before. “My job is to protect those guys [the players], not a problem. I don’t need to answer to you. I told you I’m not going to answer any questions. You asked me about that game, that’s it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Wearside_Blue added 18:14 - Jan 30

PL - with all respect 1 point from 9 in the 3 games this week! Endless losses to sides competing around us. Is that good enough? Where is this season going? What are you doing to rectify the slide? 8

SenatorBlue added 18:15 - Jan 30

Can we print these with a “fact check” warning? 2

grubbyoik added 18:18 - Jan 30

Ha ha ha ha ha haha ha ha ha ha ha hahahahaha ha ha ha ... Lambert stop .. your killing me 5

jas0999 added 18:18 - Jan 30

9 defeats in last 15. The managers attitude is disgraceful. How on Earth Evans keeps supporting him is beyond me. Shocking. 8

Spanishblueblood added 18:18 - Jan 30

“I don’t read your stuff because your opinion doesn’t matter to me. But I hear about it. I couldn’t give two damns about it, I’ve told you that before"



Says it all.



Get out of our club you clueless, arrogant buffoon! 9

IpswichToon added 18:19 - Jan 30

Who was asking the questions in this interview? They seem to have hit a nerve there! 10

grow_our_own added 18:20 - Jan 30

Just go! 4

Umros added 18:20 - Jan 30

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.....how much longer is this nonsense going to continue? 7

blueoxford added 18:21 - Jan 30

Delusional



If he seriously believes what he says, we cannot progress whilst he remains in charge 6

Trac70 added 18:21 - Jan 30

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 2

aas1010 added 18:22 - Jan 30

Lambert are you on the same planet ? “ we the better team”? You for real . P45 on its way ! 🪓🪓🪓🪓 3

DifferentGravy added 18:22 - Jan 30

We were definitely NOT the best team prior to their goal.



In the first half we had a reasonable 10 minute spell, a handle of set pieces(yet again come to nothing) and a 3 shots....one testing one from Edwards. They then took charge and got in numerous times down our right side...looked a matter of time before they scored.



Yet again, Lambert is reactive and not proactive. When he finally goes 2 up top we immediately look more potent.



Sick of watching the games and not enjoying them......sick of being caught between wanting us to win.....and wanting us to lose so Lambert gets the sack



Clueless manager........GET OUT OF TOWN 5

RobITFC added 18:22 - Jan 30

Deja Vu, seriously just get out of our club NOW #Lambertout... He is not a well man obviously or is watching a different match to everyone else? 3

jong75 added 18:23 - Jan 30

A point away from home, might not normally be a bad result, but taken into account the last few games, a win was a must, but he still only plays one up to. Has the same srubborn streak as McCarthy. Evans doesnt care, he is only interested in his business. 5

chrisswailes added 18:23 - Jan 30

FOPRP

FOPRP

1

Woodbridgian added 18:23 - Jan 30

Better than Crewe Alexander really! Actually I think we might just of been, but doesn’t that show just how far our expectations have fallen under Shambert 1

carlo88 added 18:25 - Jan 30

I hate him. 1

herobobby added 18:25 - Jan 30

Evans are you deaf or can you not read



Have you heard the latest from this arrogant man



Forget all the results etc etc



The man (if you can call him that) is most arrogant person I have heard on an interview



He is embarrassing our club Evans and you just sit in your ivory tower and do nothing



5

PSGBlue added 18:25 - Jan 30

Roll back the clock two years. Paul Lambert was suggesting that us the fans deserved better, it was as if he was standing up to ME. Two years later, he is hiding behind ME for protection. He has lost the fans, he has lost the media, probably lost a lot of the players and has certainly lost the plot.



Sorry Paul, you came in with good intentions, but it’s not even about the last few weeks, it’s your record in this league which says you are not good enough to cut it. but it’s time to make way for someone else. 8

dominiciawful added 18:26 - Jan 30

Kunt. 1

bluelodgeblue added 18:26 - Jan 30

Having seen PLs response to a question from the star reporter on wins need to happen he basically gave 2 fingers to the reporter , surely that shows what a total crap situation we are in but will he be here Monday?........ 1

Cakeman added 18:29 - Jan 30

This is very much becoming a McCarthy repeat. In denial and claiming he’s not bothered by adverse comments when he clearly is bothered by them.

There can be no way the rift between management and a lot of supporters can be repaired.

Sad days indeed for our once proud club. 8

bluelodgeblue added 18:30 - Jan 30

It’s almost a repeat of Trump total misinformation! 1

TimmyH added 18:31 - Jan 30

We might of had slightly more territory possession in their half but overall we weren't the better team (not much in it) - Lambert you're deluded and please get out of our club!



8 points in 10 games says it all... 0

Saxonblue74 added 18:32 - Jan 30

I agree that we were the better team, but never looked like winning. Fact is, whenever I'm watching itfc right now and see us go a goal behind its game over for me. Theres no way we will score twice. Two thirds of the pitch looked ok, the final third is a real problem and looks that way for most of the teams I've seen in this league. 0

