Jackson Linked With Huddersfield Loan Move

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 10:20 Blues striker Kayden Jackson is being linked with a deadline day loan move to Championship Huddersfield Town. Clubs have until 11pm this evening to add to their squads. According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is in talks with the Terriers regarding a move to the John Smith’s Stadium. Town are short on strikers at present due to Oli Hawkins having undergone knee surgery, while James Norwood has struggled to get over a hamstring problem. Jackson is also unavailable at present as he is one game into a three-match ban for his red card against Sunderland last week. That lack of frontmen has led the Blues to enter the market for another striker ahead of today’s deadline, so it would appear surprising if Town were to allow one of their senior attackers to depart. However, manager Paul Lambert was scathing in his criticism of Jackson following his dismissal and the former Accrington man doesn’t suit the lone central striking role the Blues currently employ. And the departure of a member of the 22-man senior squad would allow Lambert to bring in a more experienced striker, rather than - or perhaps as well as - one of the youngsters they have been targeting up to now, with 20-year-old Nottingham Forest man Will Swan among the potential recruits in that bracket. In the summer, Town turned down a £1 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for Jackson, while Luton Town were also among the Championship clubs interested and Birmingham and Stoke were linked. Town will also hope to get more of their own youngsters, players such as Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin, out on loan before the end of today.

Photo: Matchday Images



Elmswell_Blue added 10:23 - Feb 1

Not a good idea. 442 Norwood / Jacko please -1

Pencilpete added 10:24 - Feb 1

Good - fcuk off .... we don't need players like him



Dreadful sending off against Sunderland, wanted out in the summer and clearly not up for the fight ... another disasterous Paul Hurst signing 5

Razor added 10:26 - Feb 1

Dont do it the Ipswich way----and let him go for peanuts-------w all know if he goes he will suddenly become fit again and start findiing the net.



This should free us up to get one possibly 2 new hungry young strikers in----the players we currently have are just not good enough and everybody knows that------apart from possibly numb nut that is! 0

Saxonblue74 added 10:28 - Feb 1

Unfortunately Razor, despite what Hurst paid for him, peanuts is what he's worth. 0

Pilgrimblue added 10:29 - Feb 1

Don't rate him, he can't head the ball or keep close control. So what's Lambo going to do!



Hopefully sign a proper CF as we can't rely on youth in this very physical league. Trouble is that we're too slow a sit seems that anyone decent has already found a new club. What a mess!! 0

ChrisFelix added 10:29 - Feb 1

Rather than loan, why not sell him.

Cant see him staying beyond the summer anyway. At present at least we can get a fee 0

irishtim added 10:29 - Feb 1

Sell. Not loan. 2

Bradleyblue89 added 10:32 - Feb 1

A friend of mine at Millwall (yeah I know that sentence shouldn't be possible but it is..) claims that Troy Parrott's loan spell at Millwall is being terminated, and he is in talks to come on loan to us. If that's the case this move may be a good one. Let Jackson try to build some form and get some goals then sell. Parrott wouldn't do any worse than any of our other strikers. 0

aas1010 added 10:35 - Feb 1

Sell him them lambert go with him out out club🪓🪓 lambert out🪓🪓 0

Suffolkboy added 10:37 - Feb 1

Sadly has not shown the skills we rightly expect , has not evidenced any consistent attention to professional requirements ,and personal lack of discipline ( or maybe intelligence ) has seen him come up short in a number of roles on the pitch .

Whatever the reasons ,and it may be the fault is ours, he would not be a major miss ; the correct assessment,judgement and action can never be wrong !

Get rid !

COYB 1

90z added 10:38 - Feb 1

Let him go.. I like the look of Joe ironside or Paul mullin at Cambridge who have been banging in the goals ! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:39 - Feb 1

Think he's been bang average TBH. ... let him go if he can bring in the right replacement 1

unknown100 added 10:42 - Feb 1

We are down to bare bones on strikers, hate him or love him, we can’t let a striker go!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 0

