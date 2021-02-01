Jackson Linked With Huddersfield Loan Move
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 10:20
Blues striker Kayden Jackson is being linked with a deadline day loan move to Championship Huddersfield Town. Clubs have until 11pm this evening to add to their squads.
According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is in talks with the Terriers regarding a move to the John Smith’s Stadium.
Town are short on strikers at present due to Oli Hawkins having undergone knee surgery, while James Norwood has struggled to get over a hamstring problem.
Jackson is also unavailable at present as he is one game into a three-match ban for his red card against Sunderland last week.
That lack of frontmen has led the Blues to enter the market for another striker ahead of today’s deadline, so it would appear surprising if Town were to allow one of their senior attackers to depart.
However, manager Paul Lambert was scathing in his criticism of Jackson following his dismissal and the former Accrington man doesn’t suit the lone central striking role the Blues currently employ.
And the departure of a member of the 22-man senior squad would allow Lambert to bring in a more experienced striker, rather than - or perhaps as well as - one of the youngsters they have been targeting up to now, with 20-year-old Nottingham Forest man Will Swan among the potential recruits in that bracket.
In the summer, Town turned down a £1 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for Jackson, while Luton Town were also among the Championship clubs interested and Birmingham and Stoke were linked.
Town will also hope to get more of their own youngsters, players such as Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin, out on loan before the end of today.
