Town Closing in On Parrott Loan Signing

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 10:54 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott. News of the Blues' interest in Parrott was first broken on the TWTD Forum earlier this morning. Parrott, 18, has been on loan with Millwall since August and has made 10 starts and four sub appearances without scoring for the Lions but is being recalled by his parent club with a view to joining the Blues today. Dubliner Parrott started his career as a youth player with hometown club Belvedere before moving on to Spurs in July 2017. Parrott has made one start and three sub appearances for Spurs - two games from the bench in the Premier League - in addition to appearances for the U23s in the EFL Trophy but is yet to net a senior goal. The 6ft 1in tall frontman had made his debut for ex-Town boss Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland debut prior to his first senior Spurs game in a friendly against ex-Blues defender Tommy Smith’s New Zealand in November 2019. He has since added another cap having previously played at U17, U19 and U21 levels. The Blues have been keen to bring in a striker before tonight's 11pm deadline due to Oli Hawkins's knee injury Kayden Jackson's suspension and James Norwood's troublesome hamstring. Nottingham Forest's Will Swan had been linked but the 20-year-old was one of a number of players on Town's list of potential targets with Parrott the man the Blues have turned to in order to boost their striking ranks for the final months of the season.

Photo: Action Images



Kulturarv added 10:58 - Feb 1

Why not? 0

wkj added 10:59 - Feb 1

Polly scores a cracker? 0

suffolkpunchdrunk added 11:01 - Feb 1

Parrott & Swan upfront - watch us fly! 2

BlueBlood90 added 11:01 - Feb 1

We've already got a Parrot as manager repeating the same deluded comments every week. 10

algarvefan added 11:02 - Feb 1

0

heathen66 added 11:05 - Feb 1

Hope he can play up top with no support !!! 1

BobbyBell added 11:12 - Feb 1

As long as he gets a partner up front. To win games we must score goals and the evidence is there that one up front isn't working and we aren't even creating let alone scoring. 1

Theipswich added 11:12 - Feb 1

Loan route always historically a sign of our malaise..didn't lambert say that loanees were wrong.What a mess we are.... 0

heathen66 added 11:15 - Feb 1

I really do not want to be negative and welcome any additions, but I have just checked wikipedia and he is on loan at Millwall

Played 13 games and scored zero goals.

Obviously would fit in well, but not quite sure this is what we need at the moment

Desperation really does come to mind !!! 2

Pencilpete added 11:15 - Feb 1

If the rumours are true, i'd happily swap Kayden Jackson for Troy Parrott until the end of the season



In Fairness considering how useful he's been so far this season - i'd swap Jackson for John Parrott ! 3

TractorWood added 11:18 - Feb 1

Great another striker who play upfront on their own with zero support. 3

Marinersnose added 11:20 - Feb 1

I’ve not seen this lad play but historically we’ve had some decent Spurs loanees. The last one didn’t get much of a chance but he will be an upgrade on Jackson if he can control a ball. It has to be worth a punt. 2

prebbs007 added 11:24 - Feb 1

Can he play right back ? 0

iaintaylorx added 11:25 - Feb 1

For my job, I collect data and watch a lot of football. I've covered Spurs under 21's and under 18's on quite a few occasions and have always been impressed with this lad. Yes, it's young mens football but his awareness is incredible for someone his age. Scores a lot of goals, it's just whether he can implement that into a team that create nothing and with a manager who continues to play the same system.



As much as I would like him, I don't think he would work under PL, so for the sake of his career - don't join us. If a new manager comes in and plays attacking football, then I would obviously be all for it and could see this lad do some really great things! 3

shady added 11:38 - Feb 1

So Agent Budgie is after a Parrot 2

marco007 added 11:38 - Feb 1

Kane is injured and he can't even get int he team??

He can't be that goos :)

Joking aside, a teenager being chucked into an under performing side, that scores way too few goals and more importantly creates very little is a recipe for disaster.

Unless we change our one up front tactic, I would recommend that Parrott stays on his perch at Millwall :) 2

DifferentGravy added 11:41 - Feb 1

Think any striker who is willing to come to us is going to struggle with the tactics/formation. Lads only 18 and obviously well thought of. Just hope he likes playing as a lone striker. 2

casanovacrow added 11:43 - Feb 1

A quick Google search later and



"The teenager struggled with two separate injuries during his first couple of months at The Den, but is still waiting for his first Lions goal despite making 14 appearances in all competitions."



Sounds wrong but fitting of us on so many accounts 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:51 - Feb 1

He probabaly won't be scoring loads of goals from the wing though will he 2

floridaboy added 11:57 - Feb 1

Unless the muppet is going to play two up front then the poor boy will bench warm!



Play him and Drinian as a two up front. Might work with the right service! 0

WeWereZombies added 11:58 - Feb 1

Will we pay him in pieces of eight?



Pieces of eight



Pieces of eight 1

Len_Brennan added 12:01 - Feb 1

Probably knows Drinan pretty well & could work well off him ... if we played with 2 up front. Happy to swap Jackson for him under any circumstances, but particularly under Lambert's system, where Jackson is a complete fish out of water; any striker should adapt better than he has. 1

floridaboy added 12:03 - Feb 1

Another loan. How many can we actually start with? 0

oldbri added 12:06 - Feb 1

I am sure this is a typo. Lambert was after a toy parrot but logged onto spurs instead of Argos. 0

aas1010 added 12:08 - Feb 1

🦜. 🦢. In , lambert out 🪓🪓 0

