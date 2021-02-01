Jackson Not Off to Huddersfield

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 12:37 TWTD understands claims that Town striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a loan switch to Huddersfield are wide of the mark. Jackson, 26, was linked with the Terriers earlier today but the move seemed unlikely with the Blues looking to add to their attacking ranks - Troy Parrott is set to sign on loan from Spurs - with Oli Hawkins having undergone knee surgery and James Norwood having struggled with a hamstring problem for a number of weeks. Former Accrington frontman Jackson is currently suspended for three matches having been red-carded in the Sunderland game last Tuesday. In the summer, Town turned down a £1 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for Jackson, while Luton Town were also among the Championship clubs interested and Birmingham and Stoke were linked.

Photo: Matchday Images



chappie added 12:42 - Feb 1

Maybe this means Norwood is struggling with fitness more than we think? 2

Suffolkboy added 12:47 - Feb 1

Pity ! 4

deliasplums added 12:52 - Feb 1

Wide of the mark is a neat summation of our attack this season 4

tractorboybig added 12:57 - Feb 1

oh.....what a pity

3

WhittonBoy added 13:02 - Feb 1

So if we get Parrott in, that would mean we have FIVE forwards.



We only play one up top! This needs to be addressed next season, it's ludacris we always have at least three forward injured at a time! 1

martin587 added 13:11 - Feb 1

What about a left back.😂 0

DifferentGravy added 13:27 - Feb 1

Deliasplums - Think you need to create chances to actually put them wide of the mark. Having one forward up top in a predictably laboured build up....or (as against Burton).....having one up front and smashing it over the top for him chase............neither work.



Whatever you think about Jackson. if hes to be given game time then it should be up top and with a partner....which goes for the rest of our forwards. Personally I would be interested to see a fit Norwood and Drinan alongside each other 4

timkatieadamitfc added 13:34 - Feb 1

WHAT ABOUT A RIGHT BACK 3

