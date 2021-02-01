Jackson Not Off to Huddersfield
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 12:37
TWTD understands claims that Town striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a loan switch to Huddersfield are wide of the mark.
Jackson, 26, was linked with the Terriers earlier today but the move seemed unlikely with the Blues looking to add to their attacking ranks - Troy Parrott is set to sign on loan from Spurs - with Oli Hawkins having undergone knee surgery and James Norwood having struggled with a hamstring problem for a number of weeks.
Former Accrington frontman Jackson is currently suspended for three matches having been red-carded in the Sunderland game last Tuesday.
In the summer, Town turned down a £1 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for Jackson, while Luton Town were also among the Championship clubs interested and Birmingham and Stoke were linked.
Photo: Matchday Images
