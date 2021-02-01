Salford After Lankester on Loan

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 13:26 TWTD understands League Two Salford City want to sign Blues forward Jack Lankester on loan for the remainder of the season before tonight's deadline. Lankester, 21, has slipped away from the first team picture in recent weeks as players have come back from injury and new additions Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas have been recruited on loan. The Bury St Edmunds-based wideman or number 10 was on the bench at Crewe on Saturday but last started the 2-0 Portsmouth home defeat in mid-December. Lankester has made seven starts and seven appearances for Town this season, scoring twice, having returned after missing the previous 20 months following two back operations. In total, Lankester, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, has made 12 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Blues and has scored three times.

Photo: Matchday Images



rickw added 13:27 - Feb 1

Good move for him if Lambert isn't going to play him 5

DifferentGravy added 13:30 - Feb 1

Haha.....lets get rid of all our players on loan....then Shambert can move onto the excuse that our squads not big enough



Lambert out

runaround added 13:30 - Feb 1

Would rather we played him 5

HeadWestBlue added 13:32 - Feb 1

Agreed, Woolfenden developed under Richie Wellens' guidance when he was at Swindon.



Saxonblue74 added 13:40 - Feb 1

Should be playing for us. 1

spanishblue added 13:45 - Feb 1

What I’ve seen of him not good enough under Lambert, with the s——the plays cannot see any of our youngsters progressing good move is Scholes still in charge there, what a learning curve for him 0

Wallingford_Boy added 13:46 - Feb 1

Makes sense, well down the pecking order and needs some game time after his terrible injuries. 0

shefki86 added 13:48 - Feb 1

Good move if it comes iff 0

Suffolkboy added 13:50 - Feb 1

Good move for him to probably get playing time and experience different management ; our man has no semblance of altruism or courage ,preferring always the cautious over protective excuse not to blood youngsters early !

Look back at his frequent diatribes , compare with Premier and Champ sides who find a way !

We’ve an Academy the envy of many ( as it has been for years) so is there a real gulf of opinion and a clash of understanding and objectives ?

Best of luck !

COYB



BlueySwede added 13:50 - Feb 1

Not so sure as some on here he is quite up to it at the moment (I really liked what I saw from him before his injury), a loan deal could be a good idea. 0

