McGavin Could Join Ndaba at Ayr United
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 13:38
TWTD understands Scottish Championship side Ayr United are keen to sign Blues midfielder Brett McGavin on loan for the rest of the season.
Town defender Corrie Ndaba has already joined the Honest Men this month and has impressed in his two appearances, while striker Aaron Drinan was on loan at Somerset Park this time last year.
McGavin, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, spent time on trial with Ayr along with the Irish frontman prior to his loan move but the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer returned to Suffolk.
However, we understand Ayr boss Mark Kerr, who nearly joined the Blues as a player in 2001, has renewed his interest and hopes to land the 21-year-old before tonight’s deadline.
McGavin hasn't featured for the Town first team since the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth in mid-December and with the likes of Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan back from injury and Josh Harrop having been recruited on loan, seems unlikely to play much first-team football during the remaining months of the campaign.
Overall, McGavin, the son of former Colchester and Birmingham striker and one-time Town head of academy recruitment Steve, has made eight senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]