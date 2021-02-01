McGavin Could Join Ndaba at Ayr United

Monday, 1st Feb 2021

TWTD understands Scottish Championship side Ayr United are keen to sign Blues midfielder Brett McGavin on loan for the rest of the season.

Town defender Corrie Ndaba has already joined the Honest Men this month and has impressed in his two appearances, while striker Aaron Drinan was on loan at Somerset Park this time last year.

McGavin, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, spent time on trial with Ayr along with the Irish frontman prior to his loan move but the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer returned to Suffolk.

However, we understand Ayr boss Mark Kerr, who nearly joined the Blues as a player in 2001, has renewed his interest and hopes to land the 21-year-old before tonight’s deadline.

McGavin hasn't featured for the Town first team since the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth in mid-December and with the likes of Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan back from injury and Josh Harrop having been recruited on loan, seems unlikely to play much first-team football during the remaining months of the campaign.

Overall, McGavin, the son of former Colchester and Birmingham striker and one-time Town head of academy recruitment Steve, has made eight senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.





