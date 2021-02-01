Town Confirm Parrott Loan Signing

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 14:00 Town have confirmed the signing of striker Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season, the 18-year-old Irish international having been recalled from his spell with Millwall. News of the Blues' interest in Parrott was first broken on the TWTD Forum earlier this morning. The frontman, who will wear the number 40 shirt, trained with the Town squad this morning having put pen to paper on the deal. Parrott had been on loan with Millwall since August and made 10 starts and four sub appearances without scoring for the Lions, having suffered a knock early on in his spell. Spurs are understood to want the youngster to play in his preferred central striking role rather than wide, as he has done during his spell at the Den. Dubliner Parrott started his career as a youth player with hometown club Belvedere before moving on to Spurs in July 2017. Parrott has made one start and three sub appearances for Spurs - two games from the bench in the Premier League - in addition to appearances for the U21s in the EFL Trophy but is yet to net a senior goal. The 6ft 1in tall frontman had made his debut for ex-Town boss Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland prior to his first senior Spurs game in a friendly against ex-Blues defender Tommy Smith’s New Zealand in November 2019. He has since added another cap having previously played at U17, U19 and U21 levels. The Blues had been keen to bring in a striker before tonight's 11pm deadline due to Oli Hawkins's knee injury, Kayden Jackson's suspension and James Norwood's troublesome hamstring. Nottingham Forest's Will Swan had previously been linked but the 20-year-old was one of a number of players on Town's list of potential targets with Parrott the man the Blues have turned to in order to boost their striking ranks for the final months of the season.

Photo: ITFC



jong75 added 14:04 - Feb 1

On paper a good signing, but not if Lambert persists with one up top. Lets try to score some goals and see where that takes us. 4

WhoisJimmyJuan added 14:04 - Feb 1

OK well, welcome Troy. Hope you will make us sick with joy! But I agree with previous posts. All that "too many loan signings" from Shambert now out the window. Never have we had a manager so full of billshut as this one. 4

dirtydingusmagee added 14:07 - Feb 1

welcome to Town , you have come from a big club to a huge club , hope you can cope with Lamberts way of thinking , he has been with really really huge clubs ,so he should know what he's doing [ unfortunately that theory dosnt always mean a thing ] GOOD LUCK TROY, [ alias Pretty boy Troy. 1

Bert added 14:08 - Feb 1

Good. Loans from Spurs tend to be some of the better ones with inside knowledge making them happen. This may, just may, make Lambert think about a front pairing assuming we have anyone other than Sears available. We have to hope don’t we ? 2

martin587 added 14:10 - Feb 1

It’s going to be a strange looking team this Saturday.One up front again.💁 1

CrockerITFC added 14:12 - Feb 1

LEAVE PAUL LAMBERT ALONE!!! HE MAKES REALLY, REALLY GOOD SIGNINGS 0

BlueySwede added 14:13 - Feb 1

Welcome! 2

OriginalMarkyP added 14:13 - Feb 1

Surely only signed to keep the headline writers happy. Parrot forced onto the Wing. Parrot goal adds feather to his cap. Parrots the party line in interview. Parrot slips down the pecking order.... 7

OriginalMarkyP added 14:15 - Feb 1

And...Parrot convinced Toucan play upfront. YOU CAN'T STOP ME! YOU CAN'T EVER STOP ME 5

Bert added 14:17 - Feb 1

Let’s hope his wings aren’t clipped. 0

Suffolkboy added 14:19 - Feb 1

Birds of a feather flock together ?

COYB 1

casanovacrow added 14:19 - Feb 1

Doesn't strike me as a solution to our woes.

I don't get why we keep loaning in young squad fodder when we have young squad fodder of our own. It's a lot to ask of a 18yr old with a unimpressive senior record to come to a club that isn't scoring and suddenly become as prolific as we'd need him to me. 4

blueboy1981 added 14:20 - Feb 1

Would be useful for us to have a Manager who knows what he’s doing, that would help us more than any loan signing could .... !! 5

BlueGoonie added 14:21 - Feb 1

They must have a nicer pen than a Bic in the boardroom 2

Theipswich added 14:23 - Feb 1

Loanees are never the answer...smells of desperation. As has been much publicised, he only plays one up front so stick with what we got...Lankaster, Sears, Jackson,Norwood and what has happened to Bennetts ?What a f*****g mess we are in and lambert was against loanees..must have spoken to Jewell and McCarthy 4

unknown100 added 14:24 - Feb 1

Holy

V-Young Woolfen Mcguiness Kenlock

Dozzell downes

Thomas Edward

Norwood Parrott



Just for one game please 😂 1

arc added 14:27 - Feb 1

Simpson and Brown must be devastated. And Folami and Morris will be gone soon too. I get that not every youngster makes the grade, but it's always sad to see the moment of truth. 1

Northstandveteran added 14:33 - Feb 1

Our management team consists of a ' cockatoo ' 0

Skip73 added 14:35 - Feb 1

Unknown; Vincent Young?? If he's ever fit, it would be nice, but I'm not holding my breath. 0

Blue_Again added 14:38 - Feb 1

Rather a parrot than a budgie 1

blues1 added 14:38 - Feb 1

God, theres some idiots on here. When will u get it, we cant sign anyone on a permanent deal, other than u21s, due to the salary cap. We already have the maximum 22 players in the squad. So loans for u21 players are the only thing we can do in this window. Ud moan if we hadnt signed anyone. We do the only kind of deal we can, and you still moan. Pathetic. 1

martin587 added 14:39 - Feb 1

This just seems like panic stations to me with no idea where we’re going.🙈 -1

tractor_lady added 14:39 - Feb 1

Perfect in a front two - oh wait.... 0

istanblue added 14:43 - Feb 1

This guy is a beast on FM. Genuinely excited about this one. 0

Linkboy13 added 14:46 - Feb 1

His mum wanted a canary. 0

