Town Confirm Parrott Loan Signing
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 14:00
Town have confirmed the signing of striker Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season, the 18-year-old Irish international having been recalled from his spell with Millwall.
News of the Blues' interest in Parrott was first broken on the TWTD Forum earlier this morning.
The frontman, who will wear the number 40 shirt, trained with the Town squad this morning having put pen to paper on the deal.
Parrott had been on loan with Millwall since August and made 10 starts and four sub appearances without scoring for the Lions, having suffered a knock early on in his spell. Spurs are understood to want the youngster to play in his preferred central striking role rather than wide, as he has done during his spell at the Den.
Dubliner Parrott started his career as a youth player with hometown club Belvedere before moving on to Spurs in July 2017.
Parrott has made one start and three sub appearances for Spurs - two games from the bench in the Premier League - in addition to appearances for the U21s in the EFL Trophy but is yet to net a senior goal.
The 6ft 1in tall frontman had made his debut for ex-Town boss Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland prior to his first senior Spurs game in a friendly against ex-Blues defender Tommy Smith’s New Zealand in November 2019. He has since added another cap having previously played at U17, U19 and U21 levels.
The Blues had been keen to bring in a striker before tonight's 11pm deadline due to Oli Hawkins's knee injury, Kayden Jackson's suspension and James Norwood's troublesome hamstring.
Nottingham Forest's Will Swan had previously been linked but the 20-year-old was one of a number of players on Town's list of potential targets with Parrott the man the Blues have turned to in order to boost their striking ranks for the final months of the season.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]