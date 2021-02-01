Parrott: I'm Happy to Be Here and I Can't Wait to Get Going

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 15:10 New loan signing Troy Parrott says he’s really happy to have joined the Blues on loan for the rest of the season and is looking forward to the challenge. Parrott, 18, was recalled from his spell at Millwall, apparently as Spurs wanted the Irish international to play as a central striker rather than wide, and joined up with Town this morning. "I'm really happy to be here," Parrott told iFollow Ipswich. "There are some good players here and I'm looking forward to the second half of the season. "It was great to get out for my first training session this morning and the lads gave me a really nice welcome. "I love a challenge and I want to be part of something. I'm excited to get going and I want to score some goals for this club. "I will work hard for the team and I'm ready to play. I played last weekend so I'm feeling good in terms of match sharpness and I can't wait to get started.” The Dubliner says his conversations with manager Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill went well as they discussed the move. “Really well actually,” he reflected. “I spoke to them before I came and I just got the right feeling off the two of them and that’s why I’m here now.” Parrott made 10 starts and four sub appearances while with Millwall without scoring having been hampered by one or two knocks in the early stages. “I started with a couple of injuries, so for the first couple of months I was stop-start really,” he said. “But once it got going, I enjoyed everything about it, good lads there, the manager and the coaching staff did a lot for me. “All around, I see it as not having gone as we planned at the start but I learned a lot of stuff there and hopefully I can take that with me.” He added: “I’m really happy to be here, it’s a big club so I can’t wait to get going.”

Photo: ITFC



