McGavin's Ayr Loan Move Well Down the Line

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 15:42

Brett McGavin’s loan move to Scottish Championship Ayr United, revealed by TWTD earlier this afternoon, is well progressed and looks set to be completed before this evening's deadline.

“He’s got a good range of passing and has been in and around the Ipswich first team. He should be able to add plenty to us,” manager Mark Kerr told the Ayrshire Post.

Town defender Corrie Ndaba has already joined the Honest Men this month and has impressed in his two appearances, while striker Aaron Drinan was on loan at Somerset Park this time last year.

McGavin, 21, spent time on trial with Ayr along with the Irish frontman prior to his loan move but the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer returned to Suffolk.

However, a year on boss Kerr, who nearly joined the Blues as a player in 2001, has renewed his interest.

McGavin hasn't featured for the Town first team since the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth in mid-December and with the likes of Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan back from injury and Josh Harrop having been recruited on loan, seems unlikely to play much first-team football during the remaining months of the campaign.

Overall, McGavin, the son of former Colchester and Birmingham striker and one-time Town head of academy recruitment Steve, has made eight senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.





Photo: Matchday Images

bugblatter added 15:46 - Feb 1

Well *down* the line perhaps? 1

arc added 16:05 - Feb 1



I love the way that every time Phil mentions Mark Kerr he has to remind us that he almost joined us in 2001! It's almost part of Kerr's name at this point. Phil, perhaps you could mix it up by occasionally saying "Mark Kerr who was really good in Championship Manager 2000"? :-) 2

Cloddyseedbed added 16:07 - Feb 1

Well done, I hope you do well for them. I would have preferred to keep McGavin and send Dozzell out on loan. -1

Cloddyseedbed added 16:09 - Feb 1

What about Huws, can't we off load him on someone, because he's no good about this place, taking a squad number and robbing the club of a salary. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:10 - Feb 1

Just remember we want him back at the end of the season. 2