Oldest Ex-Player Gibbons Dies

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 16:14

Centre-forward John Gibbons, who was Town’s oldest surviving ex-player, died aged 95 on Sunday from Covid-19.

Centre-forward Gibbons joined the Blues from QPR in May 1949 and made 13 appearances and scored three goals before moving on to Tottenham in March 1950.

Charlton-born Gibbons, who was in the army during and after the Second World War and was a troop lorry driver in Germany, began his career with Dartford in 1947 before quickly moving on to Loftus Road.

He spent three years with Spurs, although without breaking into the first team, before returning to Dartford where his career ended in 1958.

After football, Gibbons worked for Sykes Pumps in Charlton and then as a porter/cleaner and later a charge hand at Greenwich Maritime Museum.









Photo: Matchday Images