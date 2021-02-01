Nsiala and Nolan Linked With Unlikely Late Exits
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 17:24
Centre-half Toto Nsiala and midfielder Jon Nolan have been linked with unlikely close-to-deadline moves away from the Blues.
PA is reporting that Fleetwood want to sign Nsiala on a permanent deal and Peterborough are keen on Nolan, while also repeating this morning’s claims that Kayden Jackson is a loan target for Huddersfield.
However, the Blues would almost certainly not allow Nsiala, who is also being mentioned in connection with Doncaster Rovers, to move on at such a late stage in the window with the 28-year-old having been a regular member of the squad this season, although we understand tentative interest was shown by both clubs.
Town are not in a position where they could allow a senior centre-half to depart with skipper Luke Chambers currently playing at right-back and James Wilson still on the way back after a knee injury. Nsiala himself is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Similarly, the Blues would be loath to allow 28-year-old Nolan to leave on loan, particularly to another club aiming for promotion such as Posh, with the midfielder having been a regular in the matchday 18 throughout manager Paul Lambert’s time at Portman Road.
Nolan and Nsiala joined Town in a joint deal from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018. The defender is out of contract in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further year, while the club have already activated the additional season on the midfielder's contract.
As previously reported, we understand Town have heard nothing from Huddersfield regarding Jackson.
