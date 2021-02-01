Nsiala and Nolan Linked With Unlikely Late Exits

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 17:24 Centre-half Toto Nsiala and midfielder Jon Nolan have been linked with unlikely close-to-deadline moves away from the Blues. PA is reporting that Fleetwood want to sign Nsiala on a permanent deal and Peterborough are keen on Nolan, while also repeating this morning’s claims that Kayden Jackson is a loan target for Huddersfield. However, the Blues would almost certainly not allow Nsiala, who is also being mentioned in connection with Doncaster Rovers, to move on at such a late stage in the window with the 28-year-old having been a regular member of the squad this season, although we understand tentative interest was shown by both clubs. Town are not in a position where they could allow a senior centre-half to depart with skipper Luke Chambers currently playing at right-back and James Wilson still on the way back after a knee injury. Nsiala himself is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Similarly, the Blues would be loath to allow 28-year-old Nolan to leave on loan, particularly to another club aiming for promotion such as Posh, with the midfielder having been a regular in the matchday 18 throughout manager Paul Lambert’s time at Portman Road. Nolan and Nsiala joined Town in a joint deal from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018. The defender is out of contract in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further year, while the club have already activated the additional season on the midfielder's contract. As previously reported, we understand Town have heard nothing from Huddersfield regarding Jackson. Ipswich facing a battle to keep Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala. Huddersfield want Jackson, Peterborough keen on Nolan on loan and Fleetwood offering Nsiala a permanent move. #itfc #pufc #htafc #ftfc — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) February 1, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



positivity added 17:28 - Feb 1

all linked to more successful clubs; a damning indictment on the way lambert has largely failed to get a tune out of our players and in some cases mismanaged entirely. 6

Wallingford_Boy added 17:35 - Feb 1

Not sure you could class Fleetwood as more successful. Hudersfield, Posh and Donny I'll give ya! 0

therein61 added 17:38 - Feb 1

I bet if they move they will be a useful addition to clubs with a positive coaching and tactical approach. 4

Ipswichbusiness added 17:40 - Feb 1

Odd, we never seem to have interest for Chambers, Skuse or Ward. 3

positivity added 17:40 - Feb 1

nsiala linked with donny, jackson to hudds, nolan to posh.



i'll give it a couple of weeks before plymouth (donacien) and fleetwood are more successful than us! 0

positivity added 17:42 - Feb 1

glue factory have put in an offer for those 3, ipswichbusiness! 2

istanblue added 17:50 - Feb 1

And to think we paid a combined £2m for them. Atrocious business by Evans and Hurst. Probably worth a combined £2 now. -1

therein61 added 18:28 - Feb 1

positivity; If i buy glue i want it to go straight to the join i'm making if Scuse is in the mixture then it's going to squirt sideways and do no good at all i could point my finger and blame the tube but i guess my fingers would be stuck together!!!?? LOL 0

