McGavin Completes Loan Move to Ayr

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 17:32

Brett McGavin has completed his loan move to Scottish Championship side Ayr United, where he will play alongside fellow Blue Corrie Ndaba, who joined the Honest Men on a similar basis earlier in the month.

McGavin, who TWTD revealed was set to follow Ndaba to Ayr earlier this afternoon, spent time on trial at Somerset Park last January along with Aaron Drinan who joined the club on loan, while the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer returned to Suffolk.

However, Ayr manager Mark Kerr, who nearly joined the Blues as a player in 2001, revived his interest in the 21-year-old and is pleased to have taken him to Somerset Park for the remainder of the season.

”Brett is someone we know well having had him here on trial before,” Kerr told the Ayr official website.

“As soon as we realised there might be a way we could get a deal done we stepped things up and are delighted to get it over the line.

“He has a really good range of passing and is very comfortable on the ball. He has good awareness and is very much the right type that we are looking for.

“He has been in and around the Ipswich first team all season and will be an excellent addition to our squad.”

McGavin, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, hasn't featured for the Town first team since the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth in mid-December and with the likes of Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan back from injury and Josh Harrop having been recruited on loan, seems unlikely to play much first-team football during the remaining months of the campaign.

Overall, McGavin, the son of former Colchester and Birmingham striker and one-time Town head of academy recruitment Steve, has made eight senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues.





Photo: Matchday Images

therein61 added 17:40 - Feb 1

McGavin needs games he has shown glimpses of what he is about on the ball until it got knocked out of him by inept coaching, good luck to him Ayr have a couple of good young players in their squad. 1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:49 - Feb 1

He’s better than Dozzell IMO. More aggressive, wins tackles and can pick a pass. 5

johnwarksshorts added 18:10 - Feb 1

Good luck Brett, this will have a massive benefit in your development. Hopefully next season you'll be our standout midfielder. You have all the attributes. 3