Town Sign Matheson on Loan From Wolves

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 19:12 Town have signed Luke Matheson on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matheson joined Wolves from Rochdale in January 2020 for a fee of around £1 million having made a big impact as a youngster at Spotland after making his debut aged 15 years and 336 days. The 18-year-old, who is 5ft 6in tall, rejoined Dale for the rest of that campaign but has spent this season at Molineux but has featured only for their U23 side. The Blues have been short of a right-back with Kane Vincent-Young still to return from the achilles injury he suffered in pre-season, while Janoi Donacien has moved on loan to Fleetwood with manager Paul Lambert having rarely used the former Accrington man. Skipper Luke Chambers has filled in in the role but with central defence the 35-year-old preferred position. Matheson's addition may lead to worries that Vincent-Young's return may not be as close as had been hoped with the former Colchester man thought likely to play a game, either for the U23s or an in-house match, this week. Fallowfield-born Matheson's move to the Blues may be seen as something of a surprise as he is a Norwich fan, his father hailing from Norfolk. Matheson, who has won England caps at U17 and U18 levels, is the Blues’ sixth loanee with only five allowed in a matchday squad.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



RobITFC added 19:13 - Feb 1

So Chambers back to C/H 0

Len_Brennan added 19:15 - Feb 1

KVY must be a fair bit off a comeback then I guess.

Also, Lambert really didn't like Donacien; loan him out & bring in a loan to replace him. 3

ChrisFelix added 19:16 - Feb 1

Hopefully Captain Calamity to the bench 3

Texastom added 19:16 - Feb 1

Good luck to him but young. 4

BettyBlue added 19:16 - Feb 1

Drop Chambers, Judge and Ward, play all the loanees. 6

heathen66 added 19:16 - Feb 1

A right back at last !!!

Chambers back to CB...oh No !!! 1

Tractorboy1985 added 19:16 - Feb 1

This guy is class! Loads of potential! Watched him when he was at Rochdale and thought he’s a kid definitely going places! KVY clearly out for longer than expected! Credit where it’s due.. a good signing! 10

Wishing4arightback added 19:17 - Feb 1

Great, now Chambers can give away possession directly in front of goal rather than down the side! Strangely he was out of position again for their goal on Saturday....... 6

TimmyH added 19:18 - Feb 1

Best of Luck Luke, him and Kenlock as fullbacks might give us a bit more creativity. 6

BromleyBloo added 19:20 - Feb 1

KVY back soon along with this guy, so Chambers back central and Nsiala On his way................??? 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:20 - Feb 1

I really hope I'm wrong, but two 18 year olds signed to turn our season around? Just can't see it. 1

Skip73 added 19:23 - Feb 1

KVY reminds me of Luciano Civelli, he got a bad injury, he kept having setbacks, and apart from a sub appearance never played for us again. Hopefully I'm wrong. 2

heathen66 added 19:23 - Feb 1

Barry Cotter ??? -1

dukey44 added 19:24 - Feb 1

Remember going to Rochdale last season and he was a good player against us.. 0

Skip73 added 19:24 - Feb 1

^^What about him? 0

jas0999 added 19:25 - Feb 1

Not sure about this. Wish him well, but good enough to turn this season around? Too many loans at the club now.



The bigger story is PL is STILL at the club. Disgraceful. 5

PositivelyPortman added 19:27 - Feb 1

“You can’t have a team of loan players it’s nae right”- Lambert on becoming manager.

This makes 6. 7

Timefliesbyintheblue added 19:27 - Feb 1

Those who continually knock Chambers are so far off the mark, and anyone that blames him for the goal on Saturday should retire gracefully from watching football! After one good game Mr Kenlock is now back as flavour of the month from the same folk that were knocking him not that long ago. This new young man deserves a go if KVW is still injured. -2

bluesince76 added 19:28 - Feb 1

Two decent enough signings think it might be to late to rescue our season would have preferred a new manager

1

Linkboy13 added 19:29 - Feb 1

Im not against loan signings but by the time these players get settled in i think promotion might be out of our reach. Also these are young lads and coming into a struggling side is never a good thing. 3

chorltonskylineblue added 19:30 - Feb 1

Looked really good at Rochdale. I'd rather play our own players, but with Donacien loaned out and Chambers looking woeful lately at RB, this looks like a good loan signing. 2

90z added 19:32 - Feb 1

Played well whilst he was at Rochdale, I dont care if his a Norwich fan aslong as he plays well for us 1

Kingfisher49 added 19:34 - Feb 1

Perhaps PL is going to try 3 5 2 with Chambers one if the three, and this young lad at right wing back. Say that in hope I guess. 0

cornishnick added 19:35 - Feb 1

It’s Krusty the Clown! 1

Sixto6 added 19:35 - Feb 1

And She’s a very pretty lady ! -1

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments