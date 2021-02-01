No Salford Approach For Lankester

Monday, 1st Feb 2021 20:36 Forward Jack Lankester is set to remain at Town with Salford City ultimately not making an approach to sign the 21-year-old on loan. As reported earlier, the League Two side were keen on adding Lankester to their squad for the second half of the season, however, we understand they have not firmed up that interest. Lankester has slipped away from the Town first team picture in recent weeks as players have come back from injury and new additions Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas have been recruited on loan. The Bury St Edmunds-based wideman or number 10 was on the bench at Crewe on Saturday but last started the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth in mid-December. Lankester has made seven starts and seven appearances for Town this season, scoring twice, having returned after missing the previous 20 months following two back operations. In total, Lankester, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, has made 12 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Blues and has scored three times.

Photo: Matchday Images



runaround added 20:51 - Feb 1

Good news. Should at least be on the bench 1

90z added 21:13 - Feb 1

Dont think his really been given the chance or a run of games to get him up to speed. 1

