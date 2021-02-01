No Salford Approach For Lankester
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 20:36
Forward Jack Lankester is set to remain at Town with Salford City ultimately not making an approach to sign the 21-year-old on loan.
As reported earlier, the League Two side were keen on adding Lankester to their squad for the second half of the season, however, we understand they have not firmed up that interest.
Lankester has slipped away from the Town first team picture in recent weeks as players have come back from injury and new additions Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas have been recruited on loan.
The Bury St Edmunds-based wideman or number 10 was on the bench at Crewe on Saturday but last started the 2-0 home defeat to Portsmouth in mid-December.
Lankester has made seven starts and seven appearances for Town this season, scoring twice, having returned after missing the previous 20 months following two back operations.
In total, Lankester, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, has made 12 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Blues and has scored three times.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]