No Further Business as January Window Closes
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 22:21
No further moves in or out of Portman Road are set to take place before the January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening.
The Blues made two final-day additions on loan for the rest of the season, Tottenham striker Troy Parrott and right-back Luke Matheson from Wolves, while Brett McGavin departed to Ayr United on the same basis.
Parrott and Matheson are the Blues' fifth and sixth loanees - in addition to Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas - meaning one loan player will have to be left out of matchday squads.
As reported earlier, Salford City showed interest in forward Jack Lankester but ultimately made no formal approach.
Claims that Kayden Jackson was in talks with Huddersfield regarding a loan were wide of the mark, while Fleetwood and Doncaster showed tentative interest in Toto Nsiala but without it being progressed.
Jon Nolan was linked with Peterborough, Rotherham, Wigan and Doncaster and there was some interest, however, we understand the Blues received no firm offers for the midfielder.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Jonny Williams has been reunited with his Town boss Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City from Charlton for a fee understood to be below £200,000.
Ex-Blues striker Frank Nouble has rejoined Colchester United on loan from Plymouth Argyle.
Photo: ITFC
