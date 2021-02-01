No Late £1m Huddersfield Bid For Jackson
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 23:53
A report claiming Town accepted a £1 million offer from Huddersfield for striker Kayden Jackson just prior to the 11pm deadline is wide of the mark, TWTD understands, although they did make a late loan approach.
According to Sky Sports the Blues verbally accepted a bid of £1 million plus add-ons from the Terriers for Jackson but with there being a question whether the paperwork was rubber-stamped before the deadline.
We understand that no such offer was accepted, however, Huddersfield did make a late loan move for the 26-year-old frontman but too late in the day for the Blues to consider.
Town would almost certainly have wanted to add a replacement if Jackson had moved on, something they wouldn't have had time to do even if Huddersfield had made an otherwise acceptable offer.
Photo: Matchday Images
