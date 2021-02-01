Quantcast
No Late £1m Huddersfield Bid For Jackson
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 23:53

A report claiming Town accepted a £1 million offer from Huddersfield for striker Kayden Jackson just prior to the 11pm deadline is wide of the mark, TWTD understands, although they did make a late loan approach.

According to Sky Sports the Blues verbally accepted a bid of £1 million plus add-ons from the Terriers for Jackson but with there being a question whether the paperwork was rubber-stamped before the deadline.

We understand that no such offer was accepted, however, Huddersfield did make a late loan move for the 26-year-old frontman but too late in the day for the Blues to consider.

Town would almost certainly have wanted to add a replacement if Jackson had moved on, something they wouldn't have had time to do even if Huddersfield had made an otherwise acceptable offer.


Dockerblue added 00:11 - Feb 2
So we are stuck with a non-scoring striker who thinks he,s better than he is! Sadly we haven,t managed to offload any of our non-performers so perhaps none of them are as good as they imagine.
0

arc added 00:12 - Feb 2

£1m???? Of course we would have accepted that! In a heartbeat. What a silly report.
0


