Matheson: My League One Experience Will Help Me at Town

Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021 19:18 New Blues loan signing Luke Matheson says his experience of League One with Rochdale will help him during his spell at Town. The 18-year-old right-back joined Town from Wolves before yesterday’s deadline and will remain at Portman Road for the rest of the season. Matheson only found out about the Blues’ interest yesterday at 4.30pm, then once the deal was done drove to Suffolk before training with his new team-mates for the first time this morning. "It was great," Matheson told iFollow Ipswich. "The lads have been great with me. I had a few phone calls from players last night and obviously spoke to [manager] Paul [Lambert] and a few of the staff last night as well. They’ve really taken me under their wing and I feel at home already to be honest. "I spoke with Paul and Lee on Zoom within 30 minutes of finding out there was interest. They told me what they wanted from me and what I could get out of this loan and it was a definite yes on my part. I’m glad that they’ve given me the chance here. "He said he wanted to see the things that I’ve done previously at Rochdale and Wolves. He said he wanted for me to continue my enthusiasm, my hard work, my running up and down the pitch. “He doesn’t want to take away the attacking side of my game but he also wants me to sprint back and work defensively for the team.” Born in Fallowfield, Manchester, Matheson moved from Rochdale to Wolves a year ago for £1 million before returning to Spotland on loan for the rest of the ultimately curtailes 2019/20 season. In total, he made 18 League One starts and five sub appearances for Dale, as well as a further eight cup starts and featured in two further ties from the bench. "I made my debut when I was 15 and in year 11 so that was almost three years ago now,” Matheson recalled. “I’ve done it before, I do have that experience. “I’ve played nearly a season in this league until the virus and the lockdown, of course. I think that experience will definitely help me.” Matheson is yet to make a senior appearance for Wolves and, having spent time out after suffering an ankle knock in pre-season, has made four starts and five sub appearances for their U23s, one appearance from the bench for the U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy and also played the full 90 minutes in an FA Youth Cup defeat to Norwich City, coincidentally the club he supported as a boy with his father hailing from north of the East Anglian border. "I’ve loved every minute of it at Wolves,” he added. “I’ve trained with the first team and with Nuno [Espirito Santo, Wolves manager]. It’s been a phenomenal experience, training with such a high calibre of player - you learn so much. “In just a one or two-hour training session, the amount of content that you can learn is crazy to be honest. "I just want to give my all and help where I can with this team, and I think we can do really well together. “It’s such a beautiful stadium and it’s absolutely massive. I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch and hopefully play in front of fans as soon as possible.”

Photos: ITFC



Daleyitfc added 19:20 - Feb 2

You're allowed to include teenage girls in the team in Division 3 now? 1

BlueBertie added 19:41 - Feb 2

Daleyitfc 🤣 he genuinely looks about 12! 1

CrockerITFC added 19:48 - Feb 2

LEAVE LUKE MATHESON ALONE!!! HE'S A REALLY, REALLY GOOD PLAYER. THAT'S WHY PAUL LAMBERT THE BLUE SIGNED HIM. 0

Town4me added 19:53 - Feb 2

He might well be a great prospect but someone urgently need to have a word about that barnet. Absolutely awful 1

superblues9 added 19:59 - Feb 2

We are that desperate now we are signing girls from schools ?!! 1

mojo added 20:04 - Feb 2

I thought it was an interview about a mascot 1

DifferentGravy added 20:07 - Feb 2

Town4me......come on, we all had a dodgy barnet when we were teenagers.......er......didnt we!? 1

DifferentGravy added 20:09 - Feb 2

Results not going our way this eve.......Ac Stanley curerntly 4-1 up. Pompey and Crewe both leading.....Saturdays opponents also winning 1

cat added 20:20 - Feb 2

“That’s a fine Barnet you’ve got there fella” Let’s hope he don’t go all ‘Hyam’ on us where pruning the hair becomes more important that getting the ball!

On a more serious note, welcome to the club along with all the other loanees. Desperate Lamberts last stand me hopes. 1

