U18s' Swans Fixture Off

Thursday, 4th Feb 2021 12:46

Saturdayâ€™s U18s fixture against Swansea City has been postponed due to the Swansâ€™ lack of player availability.

The game was set to be played at a neutral venue, the FAâ€™s National Football Centre at St Georgeâ€™s Park.

Itâ€™s the second week running the U18s have been without a match with last weekendâ€™s game at QPR having succumbed to a waterlogged pitch at the West Londonersâ€™ Heston Sports Ground.

An U23s friendly with Brentford at Playford Road scheduled for yesterday was also called off on Tuesday afternoon due to concerns regarding the pitch because of the recent rain.

Townâ€™s U18s, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, remain top of Professional Development League Two South.





Photo: Matchday Images