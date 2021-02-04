Town Fan and Local Footballer Thorpe Raising Funds For MND Charities

Thursday, 4th Feb 2021 16:19 Town fan and well-known local footballer Jerry Thorpe is raising funds for MND charities and seeking to raise awareness about the disease with which he was diagnosed in October 2019. Jerry will be a familiar face to many Town supporters from following the Blues up and down the country for many years - as well as fans of his other club Tottenham Hotspur - and for a number of seasons a clip of him in the stands at the 1978 FA Cup final featured on Match of the Day’s opening titles. The 60-year-old is aiming to raise funds for two causes related to MND (Motor Neurone Disease), which has been linked to contact sports. “The funds will be split between MND Research and to the local MND Suffolk Group, the people who support me,” he said. “There will be a series of events and initiatives and we are aiming big. I don’t do anything by halves, I’d like to smash £20,000!” Jerry, who played as a centre-forward for Bury Town, alongside future Town midfielder Simon Milton, Clacton Town, Ipswich Wanderers, Witham Town and Whitton United, and managed Ransomes, Framlingham Town and Coplestonians, has a website where donations can be made, events will be publicised and where he can be contacted.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments