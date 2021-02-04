O'Neill: One Or Two Deadline Day Loan Offers But Not Right For Us

Thursday, 4th Feb 2021 19:03 Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says the Blues turned down loan interest for “one or two” players on deadline day. Kayden Jackson was the subject of interest from Huddersfield shortly before Monday’s 11pm end to the window, while Salford City were keen on Jack Lankester, Doncaster and Fleetwood showed tentative interest in Toto Nsiala and a host of clubs, including Peterborough, were said to be eyeing Jon Nolan, although with no approaches understood to have been made for the midfielder. "There was interest shown by some clubs in loan deals for one or two of our players on deadline day," O’Neill told the club site. "I’m not going into details on who asked about who but we felt they weren’t the right deals for us.” A number of the Blues’ youngsters went out on loan over the course of the window with Brett McGavin joining Corrie Ndaba at Ayr United on Monday, the Irishman having made the move to Scotland earlier in the month. Idris El Mizouni joined Grimsby and Adam Przybek went to Chesterfield on temporary moves, while the most senior exit was Janoi Donacien’s switch to Fleetwood on the same basis. Ben Folami moved on loan to the Melbourne Victory in his native Australia in October. "Brett, Corrie, Idris and Adam have gone out to maintain their development and play first-team football, which is what they need at this stage of their career,” O’Neill continued. “It’s the same with Ben Folami in Australia and Janoi wanted some game time. That's why we let those players go out. "It was vital that we managed to maintain the squad though, keep the competition for places as strong as possible and give us a chance to kick on over the second half of the season."

Photo: TWTD



