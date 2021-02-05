Gill: 4-4-2 is Certainly an Option Now
Friday, 5th Feb 2021 10:50
First-team coach Matt Gill hasn’t ruled out the Blues moving to two up front as they look to improve their ruthlessness in the opposition penalty area.
Town have so far stuck resolutely to 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 from the start this season with the very occasional move to 4-4-1-1 or 4-4-2 late in games as they look for a winner or an equaliser.
However, with the Blues having added Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott on loan on Monday, Gill says two up front may now be given greater consideration.
“Well, I think that’s certainly an option now,” Gill said. “It’s certainly an option that we obviously went to on Saturday [at Crewe] and got back in the game. I just think the more options we’ve got the better.”
Town scored four times in the away game against tomorrow's opponents Blackpool in October, the match ending 4-1, but goals have generally been harder to come by with only five teams in League One having scored fewer than the Blues’ 27.
Asked what ca be done to improve Town’s ruthlessness in the box, Gill said: “Obviously, repetition, working on stuff that we’re trying to impose on a Saturday.
“This week we’ve had, as always, a little bit of out-of-possession and a little bit in-possession.
“There’s been a big emphasis on in-possession in that final third type stuff this week. I think we know we need to be more ruthless in our final third and create more.
“And I think we’ve now got players and personnel that can do that and provide that.”
Photo: Matchday Images
