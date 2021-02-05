Gill: Flak is Part and Parcel of the Industry

Friday, 5th Feb 2021 11:20 First-team coach Matt Gill says being on the end of flak is part and parcel of the football industry. Manager Paul Lambert, whose relationship with the press has become increasingly frosty of late and with TWTD’s Phil Ham having been banned from press conferences since October, opted out of this morning's Zoom meeting with the media with coach Gill, 40, sitting in. Assistant manager Stuart Taylor has deputised on a number of other occasions recently. Fans’ calls for a change of manager of Portman Road have become ever louder as the Blues have repeated last season’s slip from the top of League One into mid-table and Town now sit 11th, the position they ended the curtailed 2019/20 campaign when it was settled on points per game. Asked how Lambert was handling the pressure, Gill said: “Fine, no change in the manager, in the gaffer. I think we’re all really, really looking forward to trying to turn this blip around and moving forward with some positive results.” Does the flak Lambert’s been getting put him off becoming a manager himself? Gill, who joined the Blues along with his former Norwich manager from Carrow Road where he was U23s coach in October 2018, having previously stated that he has ambitions of becoming a boss of his own club at some point.



“Nobody likes getting flak, do they?” he reflected. “Obviously, I came off of Twitter when I made this move to this club because of the flak I was getting at the time. “So I think it’s part and parcel of the industry and I think that everybody comes to work trying to do the best they possibly can.” Town picked up 16 points from their first six matches, five wins and a draw, but have accrued merely 18 from the following 17. Gill knows that the Blues must get back to that early-season form if they’re to stand any chance of being in the promotion shake-up come May. “That’s right,” he admitted. “What I would say is that having 23 games left is a real opportunity to get that first half of the season form back, I think that’s going to be vital. “Momentum can go one way or the other and now it’s down to us to make sure the momentum is positive and we’ll put a run together.”

Photo: TWTD



rickw added 11:24 - Feb 5

Blip?

The first six games were a blip, the 17 after is our true form 3

jabberjackson added 11:28 - Feb 5

"Blip!"



Is he taking the **** 3

Suffolktractor added 11:53 - Feb 5

The longest blip ever, with no sign of it ending either. 3

bluelodgeblue added 11:55 - Feb 5

Blip!! it would be hilarious if it wasn’t such a serious predicament we are in? 2

aloanagain added 12:11 - Feb 5

I think that was something similar said when they first came in. Not turned the blip round yet. Suppose that there is still time. Give us long suffering supporters something to cheer about. Tuesday's games Little Accrington 6,what does that 6 mean. Is it 6 red/yellow cards/corners/goal kicks/throw ins. Can't be 6 shots on target how on earth do teams get 6 shots on target playing football in their own half of the pitch in this league. Am I missing something. Support the team. 1

Mark added 12:12 - Feb 5

Blip?! The club gets more and more delusional. 1

Moriarty added 12:16 - Feb 5

Incompetence is a part of it too. 1

Woodbridgian added 12:29 - Feb 5

The only blip I can see is the hapless Evans hasn’t had the nouse to get rid of Lambert long ago 0

DifferentGravy added 12:30 - Feb 5

They keep talking about the beginning of the season. If anybody watches the games back they will see we were far from convincing. Ultimately our performances through negative tactics/formation caught up with us and we were easily found out.



So going back to the form at the start of the season IS NOT going to help. We need to have the mentality of trying to win and game, be proactive and creative rather than just hoping we dont lose. Only then will we pose teams above us a major problem 0

