McGavin: A Really Good Link Between the Clubs

Friday, 5th Feb 2021 13:54 Midfielder Brett McGavin expects more Blues youngsters to follow him, Corrie Ndaba and Aaron Drinan in having a loan spell in the Scottish Championship with Ayr United. TWTD revealed on Monday that McGavin, 21, was set to join the Honest Men with the loan to the end of the season confirmed later in the day prior to the deadline. Defender Ndaba had made his move to Ayr earlier in the transfer window and striker Drinan spent a spell with the club last season, having spent time on trial at Somerset Park along with McGavin, who returned to Suffolk before manager Mark Kerr renewed his interest this January. "A really good link has developed between the clubs and that made it an attractive move for me,” McGavin told the Ayrshire Post. "Both myself and Corrie are good friends with Aaron and he was nothing but positive about his time up here. "He came back down to Ipswich and said how much he'd enjoyed it and how much he'd been looked after, so it should be great for me and Corrie. I'm sure we won't be the last lads to come up if things keep going this well.” McGavin has made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues and is looking to add to that first-team experience total while with Ayr. "I'm happy with where I am in my career but for me, the important thing at this stage is to play competitive men's football on a regular basis,” he said. "That is what will ultimately help my development the most and that's why I've come to Ayr. "The manager here has spoken to me about his ambitions and what he wants from this season and I'm coming into a team that is wanting to progress up the table. "That can only be a good thing for me and I'm looking forward to making a good impression.” Bury St Edmunds-born McGavin has been impressed with what he’s seen of his new team-mates and hopes to make his debut when the Honest Men, who are fifth, face leaders Hearts at home this evening. "I've already seen enough in two training sessions to know we've got some very good players here,” he said. "The standard has been really high and the technical ability of some of the lads is at a very good level. "I'm looking forward to testing myself in what is obviously a very competitive league. "It's a good start tonight with Hearts who are a big club and hopefully we can push on between now and the end of the season towards the top end of the table."

