U23s Beaten in Final Minute at Watford

Friday, 5th Feb 2021 15:47 Zak Brown and Zanda Siziba were on target but Town’s U23s were beaten 3-2 by Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon. The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher went in front via Brown in the 18th minute but Dominic Hutchison levelled from the spot three minutes later. Within another three Maurizio Pochettino, the son of former Spurs boss Mauricio, put the Hornets in front for the first time. Siziba equalised for the Blues with a strike from outside the area in the 82nd minute but the home side won it through Sonny Blu-Lo Everton in the final minute. Winger Keanan Bennetts played just under an hour as he continues his recovery from a groin problem, while Armando Dobra played the full 90 minutes. The young Blues remain second in Professional Development Two South. U23s: White, Crowe (Trialist 76), Baggott, Smith, Crane, Siziba, Gibbs, Dobra, Bennetts (Alexander 58), Simpson, Z Brown. Unused: Ridd, Stewart.

Photo: Matchday Images



Upthetown1970 added 15:54 - Feb 5

Desperately unlucky today. We were the better side. Gibbs with am assist and Dobra both looked really good both should be with the first team that's for sure. 0

