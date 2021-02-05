Harrop Hoping to Finally Make Blues Debut

Friday, 5th Feb 2021 18:22 Loan signing Josh Harrop is looking forward to finally making his Blues debut having returned to training earlier in the week following 10 days of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 within days of joining Town from Preston North End. ”I’m good," the midfielder told iFollow Ipswich. "I got through the virus without many symptoms so that’s a positive. Now I just want to get back training properly and playing again. "It was crazy with the way it happened. I was in the hotel for a week and I didn’t really come into contact with many people. "Obviously I caught it somehow which was a little setback. I can start fresh now and I can just focus on my football. "I was in the house for 10 days so it’s been good just to get back out training and to get the body moving. It’s good to be back doing what I love; playing football. "My body feels alright as of now. My breathing and everything has been fine. I’ve had a few sessions under my belt so it would be good if I could get involved at the weekend.” First-team coach Matt Gill suggested at this morning’s press conference that Harrop might not yet be ready for a start, so the 25-year-old seems set to be on the bench when the Blues line up against Blackpool at Portman Road tomorrow.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments