Chambers and Edwards Drop to Bench as Matheson and Parrott Handed Debuts

Saturday, 6th Feb 2021 14:25 Skipper Luke Chambers and five-goal joint-top scorer Gwion Edwards are dropped to the bench as manager Paul Lambert hands debuts to new loan signings Luke Matheson and Troy Parrott in this afternoon’s home game against Blackpool. Chambers, previously the Blues’ only ever-present in the league this season, last missed a game he was available for in August 2019 when squad rotation saw him among the subs for the 2-1 home win against AFC Wimbledon. The captain joins Edwards, Stephen Ward, who was also a sub for last week’s 1-1 at Crewe, on the bench with Matheson making his debut at right-back and Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness the centre-halves. Myles Kenlock continues at left-back, with Tomas Holy again in goal. In midfield, Flynn Downes wears the captain’s armband alongside Andre Dozzell with Alan Judge ahead of them. Freddie Sears looks set to move to the left of the front three with Parrott the central striker and Luke Thomas on the right. Josh Harrop is in a Town 18 for the first time having completed his 10-day self-isolation following his positive Covid-19 test. For Blackpool, ex-Town midfielder Grant Ward and ex-loanee Luke Garbutt are both on the bench having recently been out with injuries. Town: Holy, Matheson, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes (c), Judge, Thomas, Parrott, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Ward, Edwards, Harrop, Drinan, Norwood. Blackpool: Maxwell (c), Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Dougall, Stewart, Kaikai, Embleton, Virtue, Yates. Subs: Sims, Turton, Garbutt, Mitchell, Ward, Lubala, Simms. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 14:28 - Feb 6

Wow. No Chambo. 2

braveblue added 14:29 - Feb 6

Well done PL. Brave decision and the correct one. Just wish you had gone 2 up front and left Judge out also. 7

happybeingblue added 14:29 - Feb 6

hallelujah









0

Len_Brennan added 14:31 - Feb 6

Hell of a bench for a league 1 match. 1

arc added 14:33 - Feb 6

Wow, it feels like the changing of the guard, the passing of the baton, or some such cliché. Let's hope it's the start of better times. 0

miltonsnephew added 14:33 - Feb 6

Garbutt and Ward to come on and ruin the party 🙈 0

drewcudders1963 added 14:34 - Feb 6

Is this the youngest back four Town have ever fielded in League fixture ? 0

masetheace added 14:34 - Feb 6

That team could start as a 4-4-2 0

LWNR2013 added 14:35 - Feb 6

Power to the people!! 0

Dockerblue added 14:37 - Feb 6

Should,ve dropped Judge who offers nothing and started with Norwood. Sears on the left? How many chances has he had there? Well lose today and surely Lambert goes! 0

airliner added 14:37 - Feb 6

Let’s just hope PL is now not running the team and is on gardening leave. As the first team coach is doing the presser yesterday. God we need a proper coach to get this team moving. 0

DifferentGravy added 14:41 - Feb 6

Glad he has dropped Chambers but 4-5-1.......again........groan 0

Skip73 added 14:41 - Feb 6

Still 1 up front I see, although Sears could play up front with Parrott. 0

LimerickTractorBoy added 14:42 - Feb 6

2-0 👍 0

Bert added 14:43 - Feb 6

Good. Burley was a bit younger than LM when he made his debut. Last throw of the dice. Please make it work for everyone’s sake. COYB. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments