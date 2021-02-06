Chambers and Edwards Drop to Bench as Matheson and Parrott Handed Debuts
Saturday, 6th Feb 2021 14:25
Skipper Luke Chambers and five-goal joint-top scorer Gwion Edwards are dropped to the bench as manager Paul Lambert hands debuts to new loan signings Luke Matheson and Troy Parrott in this afternoon’s home game against Blackpool.
Chambers, previously the Blues’ only ever-present in the league this season, last missed a game he was available for in August 2019 when squad rotation saw him among the subs for the 2-1 home win against AFC Wimbledon.
The captain joins Edwards, Stephen Ward, who was also a sub for last week’s 1-1 at Crewe, on the bench with Matheson making his debut at right-back and Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness the centre-halves. Myles Kenlock continues at left-back, with Tomas Holy again in goal.
In midfield, Flynn Downes wears the captain’s armband alongside Andre Dozzell with Alan Judge ahead of them.
Freddie Sears looks set to move to the left of the front three with Parrott the central striker and Luke Thomas on the right.
Josh Harrop is in a Town 18 for the first time having completed his 10-day self-isolation following his positive Covid-19 test.
For Blackpool, ex-Town midfielder Grant Ward and ex-loanee Luke Garbutt are both on the bench having recently been out with injuries.
Town: Holy, Matheson, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes (c), Judge, Thomas, Parrott, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Ward, Edwards, Harrop, Drinan, Norwood.
Blackpool: Maxwell (c), Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Dougall, Stewart, Kaikai, Embleton, Virtue, Yates. Subs: Sims, Turton, Garbutt, Mitchell, Ward, Lubala, Simms. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
