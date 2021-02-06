Lambert: Really Proud of Them
Saturday, 6th Feb 2021 18:34
Town boss Paul Lambert felt his side played “a lot of really good stuff” as they beat Blackpool 2-0 at Portman Road via goals either side of the break from Alan Judge and Luke Woolfenden.
“Very good, really proud of them, how they played, how they went about it,” he said. “There was a lot of good stuff.
“We scored a good goal here [through Freddie Sears] which I can’t believe got chalked off. And when Andre Dozzell went through, that wasn’t offside either.
“But we scored a good goal which took us into half-time. There was a lot of really good stuff there and I thought in the second half we had so many chances.”
Reflecting further on the win, Lambert thought his side built on the 1-1 draw at Crewe last Saturday: “We had a good game last week at Crewe, we played well, got a point.
“I thought we played well throughout the game, we should have scored, Freddie Sears’s first-half goal should have stood, it was clearly onside, and we played really good, I thought we played a really good game.”
Lambert gave new loanees Luke Matheson and Troy Parrott debuts from the start and was pleased with their performances.
“Very, very good, they’re 18 and 19 years old,” he said. “It’s brilliant for them and the great thing is that they’re two really nice kids.”
Matheson coming into the team meant skipper Luke Chambers dropping to the bench having been ever-present up to today’s game.
Asked about his thinking in making that decision and whether it was a reflection on Chambers’s level of performance dropping off recently, Lambert said: “We have 12 games in five weeks, it’s an incredible amount, we need everybody, we need guys to have game time and these guys ready.
“It’s nothing to do with performance, nothing like that, they guys have been great - we’ve got too many games in a short space of time.”
Pressed on whether Chambers took the decision well, Lambert , whose relationship with the media has become ever more frosty of late, said he would only comment on the match.
“I’m just here to talk about the game,” he said. “We’ve got 12 games in five weeks, so Luke understands, Wardy [Stephen Ward] understands, Gwion [Edwards] understands, everybody understands where we are with the state of the world at the minute with games coming thick and fast.
“It’s nothing to do with [performances], you may as well not ask me at all. Don’t ask me anything other than about the matchday situation, that’s all I’m going to answer from here on in.”
The Blues looked more threatening with up to six players in and around the opposition penalty area at times.
“We’re not the biggest team, but we have guys that can go and create and make things happen,” Lambert continued.
“I’m really proud of them, they’re really good footballers and how they played, the pass from Parrott to Freddie [for the disallowed goal] was brilliant.
“We saw that in training, so we know what he can offer. Obviously he needs game time, which is important for him, but there was a lot of good stuff there.”
Andre Dozzell got further forward than has usually been the case with Flynn Downes, who was wearing the captain’s armband, sitting deeper.
“I did that last week as well,” Lambert said. “I just think that the three of them [Downes, Dozzell and Alan Judge] rotate very well and [Josh] Harrop can be another plus, [Teddy] Bishop will be coming back as well. There were a lot of good things and I’m really happy with them.”
Regarding Judge, Lambert said: “Excellent, his goal was excellent, his general game was excellent and again the new guys gave everybody a lift. The performance today was really good.
“I thought we pressed really well at that point in the game and Judgey hit a really good goal. I thought Judgey was really good. There were a lot of good things there, a lot of good stuff.
“I’m really proud of them, they’re a young team, we made some changes but we’ve got 12 games in five weeks which is an incredible number of games to be played. Really happy.
“I just think there was a lot of good stuff there. We played really good in the whole game. McGuinness might have scored his two headers, Freddie’s one [which was blocked on the line], Gwion’s one at the back. And the [disallowed] goal should have stood here, that should have stood. Overall, I’m really happy.”
Woolfenden’s goal, the centre-half’s first of the season and the second of his Blues career, just after half-time all but settled the game.
“We started the second half really well,” Lambert continued. “After that we showed some really good things, in the whole half I thought there was a lot of good movement, a lot good tactically.
“Troy Parrott coming in, for somebody who is 19, if he keeps progressing the way he’s going, he’s going to be a player. I think he’s going to be anything that he wants. He only turned 19 the other day.”
Regarding Matheson, he added: “I’m delighted for him. A nicer kid you couldn’t imagine meeting, his manners and everything. Everything you want from a humble footballer, a really clever guy, so we thank Wolves.
“He doesn’t look old enough to ride a scooter yet, he was excellent as the game went on.
“Harrop I think is going to be a top player as well, and Luke Thomas has done great since he’s been here.”
Lambert was also pleased with the Josh Harrop’s display having come off the bench: “He’s a good one, a really good technical player. He was suffering with Covid but I think we’ve got a good one there. If Josh can stay fit and keep doing what he’s doing, we’ve got a really good footballer.”
Reflecting further on the difference the loan additions have made, he added: “I think it needed a freshness, without a doubt, allied with the guys who coming back from injury.
“We’re probably that horse riding at the back of the pack at the minute.”
