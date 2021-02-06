Lambert: Really Proud of Them

Saturday, 6th Feb 2021 18:34 Town boss Paul Lambert felt his side played “a lot of really good stuff” as they beat Blackpool 2-0 at Portman Road via goals either side of the break from Alan Judge and Luke Woolfenden. “Very good, really proud of them, how they played, how they went about it,” he said. “There was a lot of good stuff. “We scored a good goal here [through Freddie Sears] which I can’t believe got chalked off. And when Andre Dozzell went through, that wasn’t offside either. “But we scored a good goal which took us into half-time. There was a lot of really good stuff there and I thought in the second half we had so many chances.” Reflecting further on the win, Lambert thought his side built on the 1-1 draw at Crewe last Saturday: “We had a good game last week at Crewe, we played well, got a point. “I thought we played well throughout the game, we should have scored, Freddie Sears’s first-half goal should have stood, it was clearly onside, and we played really good, I thought we played a really good game.” Lambert gave new loanees Luke Matheson and Troy Parrott debuts from the start and was pleased with their performances. “Very, very good, they’re 18 and 19 years old,” he said. “It’s brilliant for them and the great thing is that they’re two really nice kids.” Matheson coming into the team meant skipper Luke Chambers dropping to the bench having been ever-present up to today’s game. Asked about his thinking in making that decision and whether it was a reflection on Chambers’s level of performance dropping off recently, Lambert said: “We have 12 games in five weeks, it’s an incredible amount, we need everybody, we need guys to have game time and these guys ready. “It’s nothing to do with performance, nothing like that, they guys have been great - we’ve got too many games in a short space of time.”

Pressed on whether Chambers took the decision well, Lambert , whose relationship with the media has become ever more frosty of late, said he would only comment on the match. “I’m just here to talk about the game,” he said. “We’ve got 12 games in five weeks, so Luke understands, Wardy [Stephen Ward] understands, Gwion [Edwards] understands, everybody understands where we are with the state of the world at the minute with games coming thick and fast. “It’s nothing to do with [performances], you may as well not ask me at all. Don’t ask me anything other than about the matchday situation, that’s all I’m going to answer from here on in.” The Blues looked more threatening with up to six players in and around the opposition penalty area at times. “We’re not the biggest team, but we have guys that can go and create and make things happen,” Lambert continued. “I’m really proud of them, they’re really good footballers and how they played, the pass from Parrott to Freddie [for the disallowed goal] was brilliant. “We saw that in training, so we know what he can offer. Obviously he needs game time, which is important for him, but there was a lot of good stuff there.” Andre Dozzell got further forward than has usually been the case with Flynn Downes, who was wearing the captain’s armband, sitting deeper. “I did that last week as well,” Lambert said. “I just think that the three of them [Downes, Dozzell and Alan Judge] rotate very well and [Josh] Harrop can be another plus, [Teddy] Bishop will be coming back as well. There were a lot of good things and I’m really happy with them.” Regarding Judge, Lambert said: “Excellent, his goal was excellent, his general game was excellent and again the new guys gave everybody a lift. The performance today was really good. “I thought we pressed really well at that point in the game and Judgey hit a really good goal. I thought Judgey was really good. There were a lot of good things there, a lot of good stuff. “I’m really proud of them, they’re a young team, we made some changes but we’ve got 12 games in five weeks which is an incredible number of games to be played. Really happy. “I just think there was a lot of good stuff there. We played really good in the whole game. McGuinness might have scored his two headers, Freddie’s one [which was blocked on the line], Gwion’s one at the back. And the [disallowed] goal should have stood here, that should have stood. Overall, I’m really happy.” Woolfenden’s goal, the centre-half’s first of the season and the second of his Blues career, just after half-time all but settled the game. “We started the second half really well,” Lambert continued. “After that we showed some really good things, in the whole half I thought there was a lot of good movement, a lot good tactically. “Troy Parrott coming in, for somebody who is 19, if he keeps progressing the way he’s going, he’s going to be a player. I think he’s going to be anything that he wants. He only turned 19 the other day.” Regarding Matheson, he added: “I’m delighted for him. A nicer kid you couldn’t imagine meeting, his manners and everything. Everything you want from a humble footballer, a really clever guy, so we thank Wolves. “He doesn’t look old enough to ride a scooter yet, he was excellent as the game went on. “Harrop I think is going to be a top player as well, and Luke Thomas has done great since he’s been here.” Lambert was also pleased with the Josh Harrop’s display having come off the bench: “He’s a good one, a really good technical player. He was suffering with Covid but I think we’ve got a good one there. If Josh can stay fit and keep doing what he’s doing, we’ve got a really good footballer.” Reflecting further on the difference the loan additions have made, he added: “I think it needed a freshness, without a doubt, allied with the guys who coming back from injury. “We’re probably that horse riding at the back of the pack at the minute.”



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bert added 18:42 - Feb 6

Apart from Lambert’s silly twitchiness, a fair summary. Loan signings have worked and Downes, Dozzell and even Judge playing in their best positions. 0

Mark added 18:44 - Feb 6

A really refreshing performance today, the first time we have played really well since the previous Blackpool match in October I would say.



Let's hope we can push on and win at Peterborough. I would watch it on iFollow if ITFC were to lift the silly ban on Phil Ham. The manager and club need to treat the media with respect, as they ask questions on behalf of the fans (especially important during the coronavirus lockdown). 3

Suffolkboy added 18:48 - Feb 6

Really good wasn’t it ? Everything was something really ! Even PL emphasises he’s really really only going to answer questions about the match !

It does look as if things are really really deteriorating in relation to human communication and general disposition within ITFC !

It’s really really got to improve !

Come on Mr L , pull your finger out , do your proper duty to everyone involved in and with ITFC ; current public performances are a near disgrace ,not what represents the proper face of our Club !

Man up , get back into the world we all inhabit ,take some advice as to how , this won’t do .,

Well done to all on the pitch !

COYB 2

midastouch added 18:49 - Feb 6

Let's give Pep Lambertiola some praise tonight. He's took a real beating these last few weeks (and with good reason!) but he and the team deserve some credit tonight. Another good result needed Tuesday night though if not he can most likely expect to be on the end of more pelters!



COYB, please give us something to shout about Tuesday night with back-to-back wins!!!! 4

jonbull88 added 18:54 - Feb 6

Not been a fan of lambert and have been calling for him to go, but tonight credit where it’s due. Well done town, much better 👍🏻👍🏻 1

Len_Brennan added 18:56 - Feb 6

I wanted to be positive & acknowledge a much improved performance & good result when I posted on the match report thread; but he had to go & piss me of with his interview. Make no mistake, the 2 additions this week good, but playing Downes deep & Dozzel more advanced had a lot to do with today's performance & result. Similarly, having Judge in the middle rather than wide in a front 3 is going to get the best out of him; you could see hints of it from him in recent games, particularly when Norwood was on the pitch & we play on the front foot, with a bit of urgency about us. He'll be better linking with better players attack minded players. Chambers at RB, an obvious change that needed to be made too.

These are not revelations that an inspired manager has come up with; these are the things that 'so called fans' have been crying out for many months.

Good win today & we now look like we have a chance; but the nerve of Lambert to speak as though this is down to him, while ignoring the debacle he has presided over, is nauseating. 1

muhrensleftfoot added 18:57 - Feb 6

Good win but Lambert is an unpleasant man. Not very bright either and how he should be defensive about his dismal appalling record here i just don't know. One swallow doesn't make a summer. I'll take the win and decent performance in Division 3 but it's only 1 game. 0

BettyBlue added 18:57 - Feb 6

Now he realises what he was doing wrong when its now too late. 0

ArnieM added 19:02 - Feb 6

Many idiots will once again try snd level a broadside at Chambers, but today’s result is MUCH MORE about Lambert FINALLY playing round pegs in round holes, playing the game with a higher tempo and in our opponents half instead of in and around our own defending half .....and shock amazement Town get a win and look comfortable .... and the PLAYERS LOOKED HAPPIER! 2

wiggy71 added 19:05 - Feb 6

Two more results like this and lambert might get a 10 year contract.

Joking aside well done the town 2

Len_Brennan added 19:12 - Feb 6

ArnieM: it is perfectly fair & reasonable to point out that Chambers at RB has been a weakness, among many other weaknesses, over the last few months. Making that point neither takes from Lambert's culpability for playing him there, and all the other stubborn mistakes he has made, nor deserves being labelled an idiot for correctly pointing it out. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments