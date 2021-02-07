Quantcast
Ipswich Town 2-0 Blackpool - Highlights
Sunday, 7th Feb 2021 09:38

Highlights of yesterday's 2-0 home victory over Blackpool via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Matchday Images



Cloddyseedbed added 09:44 - Feb 7
Nice to see highlights that were of us and not the opposition for a change.
Help added 09:51 - Feb 7
where is the Sears off-side??
DifferentGravy added 10:14 - Feb 7
These highlights never include all of the chances for both teams. They had two chances from set pieces prior to our goal. We had a shot and and Freddys goal given offside in the first half. Second half Holy made a save late on. Doesnt include a couple other shots we had in second half.
