Posh Hopeful Game Will Go Ahead
Monday, 8th Feb 2021 15:24
Peterborough United are hopeful Tuesday’s League One game against the Blues will go ahead despite the snowy weather (KO 7pm).
Posh have already had problems with the London Road pitch this season due to a water main close to the main stand having burst before Christmas and the leak having led to a significant build-up of water below the playing surface, which has suffered as a result.
But with snow having fallen lightly in Peterborough up to now compared with Suffolk, Posh are hopeful the game will take place.
However, with more snow and temperatures below zero forecast throughout tomorrow, the match could still potentially be at risk.
The pitch is covered by a tent similar to the one used by the Blues, which has meant games at Portman Road have been able to go ahead in all but the most extreme conditions in recent years.
Photo: Action Images
