Two Up Top For Blues at Posh

Tuesday, 9th Feb 2021 18:31 Skipper Luke Chambers, Teddy Bishop, James Norwood and Stephen Ward return to the what looks like a 4-4-2 Town starting line-up for this evening’s game at Peterborough United. Chambers comes in at right-back for Luke Matheson, who drops to the bench, while Ward is back on the left with Myles Kenlock among the subs. Bishop is back in what looks to be a four-man diamond midfield with Norwood joining Troy Parrott up front, Town eschewing their usual 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 system presumably due to the tricky London Road pitch. Former Posh wideman Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears are also on the bench, while Luke Thomas is missing from the 18. Peterborough are without star attacker Siriki Dembele with Mo Eisa coming into an otherwise unchanged side. Despite being cold, there is little sign of snow in the Peterborough area and the game appears to be in no danger of being abandoned. Peterborough: Pym, Butler, Thompson, Beevers (c), Kent, Eisa, Taylor, Clarke-Harris, Brown, Szmodics, Ward. Subs: Gyollai, Burrows, Jones, Blake-Tracy, Kanu, Hamilton, Mason. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Bishop, Judge, Parrott, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Kenlock, Matheson, Harrop, Edwards, Sears, Drinan. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



multiplescoregasms added 18:35 - Feb 9

That's it you mug, change the full backs who helped keep a clean sheet on Saturday. Just leave Shambert. 16

juniorblue added 18:36 - Feb 9

It is good to see that we finally seem to have two up front. I feel a bit sorry for Kenlock and Matheson though. Hopefully we will attack Posh as this is the only way we will beat them. COYB! 6

Dockerblue added 18:37 - Feb 9

You are a bellend Lambert. What happened to play well keep the shirt? Chambers and Ward will struggle on that pitch against that front 3 13

Essexipswichboy added 18:38 - Feb 9

Very surprised he changed both fullbacks in this game

But has got a more attacking feel about it

I do actually think a win is on cards tonight



Still lambert out tho 0

KiwiTractor added 18:40 - Feb 9

Why am I not surprised. Is he McCarthy in disguise.... 0

Reecex28 added 18:41 - Feb 9

Welcome two up from but dropping the two young full backs can't be right as they were the difference on Saturday - it's a team picked not to lose rather than win. I hope I'm wrong but...... 3

heathen66 added 18:41 - Feb 9

Unbelievable Jeff !!!

Drop your two in form players and bring in two out of form players.

What was that about having the shirt (unless a senior pro wants it !!!) 8

prebbs007 added 18:42 - Feb 9

Omg Lambert you are an utterly useless moronic tw&t. Drop the full backs after it is proven we need pace out there. Move judge wide when he’s had his best game for the club in his correct position. Finally lost the plot. Fork off jock 5

unknown100 added 18:45 - Feb 9

If chambers makes a mistake tonight, he is going to get destroyed



I will save my judgement for after the game as the last line up with sears and judge made me fuming and then judge was man of the match 4

pup12 added 18:47 - Feb 9

Liking the possibility of two up front ,but dropping both full backs after their performances at weekend ! Shocking . 7

brendenward35 added 18:48 - Feb 9

I'm absolutely speechless think his doing it to get a reaction or get sacked and take a pay check. Was looking forward to watching this but not sure now. Why play 2 up front if your going to ship loads of goals. Crazy times and crazy manager. Play for the shirt? He must be joking. Both full backs had good game then he puts Chambers and ward back in mind boggling 7

Cloddyseedbed added 18:48 - Feb 9

If we win, master stroke by Lambert. If we loose he deserves everything that will be chucked at him! I for one am not happy with 2 ageing fullbacks returning after 2 young very good fullbacks gave an excellent account of themselves on Saturday. We'll see at the end of the game. 5

RobsonWark added 18:48 - Feb 9

Oh FFS Chambers is back.

I'm not going to waste £10 tonight seeing us throw the game away yet again because of him!!! 4

Wishing4arightback added 18:49 - Feb 9

Lambert is doing this on purpose. Our best game for ages with both fullbacks really key in that and Judges best game in his best position... I know.. let change it up!

Put in 2 of the worst and slowest full backs in the league against quick wingers and play Judge where he us least effective.

Done purely out of spite because poor didums was asked about dropping the club donkey in Chambers....

Thought we had a chance tonight, not anymore!

Also quality man management of a keen young player. I imagine the chat went, 6ou played really really well and made a big difference but sorry your position is actually for a bloke that is pst ut but he wants to shout at people and he couldn't do it from the stand so your dropped. Dont take it to heart, I know what I'm on about as I've played for big clubs.......

IDIOT!!!! 5

RobsonWark added 18:49 - Feb 9

Dockerblue added 18:37 - Feb 9

"You are a bellend Lambert. What happened to play well keep the shirt? Chambers and Ward will struggle on that pitch against that front 3"



Because Chambers gets angry when he gets dropped. 4

sospier added 18:51 - Feb 9

I’m reserving my comments till FT.Big mistake though dropping the two young full backs.Two up front is good though. 1

johnwarksshorts added 18:52 - Feb 9

Sad hes dropped Matheson and Kenlock, but happy with 2 up top. COYB!! 1

Bildestoned added 18:54 - Feb 9

I foresee The Order of the Hoof-Up looming before me....... 0

cornishblu added 18:54 - Feb 9

The shirts yours to loose...#keepsacleansheet #getsdropped

Lambert you are an absolute embarrassment

Luke , Myles ...this is not our club please accept our apologies 3

theipswichfile added 18:54 - Feb 9

Before a ball is kicked it looks a daft decision to drop to in-form full backs who were pivotal for us the other night. Hopefully I will be proven wrong. 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 18:57 - Feb 9

If this decision to drop the full backs doesn't backfire fine, if it does Lambert should be sacked. 1

brushhand added 18:58 - Feb 9

watching chambers and ward tonight on that pitch is going to be interesting.

what makes lambert think they can hold there on that, when they can't close down on a decent surface 0

Linkboy13 added 18:58 - Feb 9

Playing two up front but how long will it last with crock Norwood. Dropping both fullbacks is a strange one, our back four is looking a bit one paced if you ask me. 0

alfromcol added 18:59 - Feb 9

told you Chambers would be back, but not at full back, what is Lambert about!!! 1

abandon_hope1978 added 19:05 - Feb 9

And there it is ........ despite a win, the idiot has bottled it, and dropped the players who made a big difference, and recalled Chambers and Ward. Exactly what we feared, but exactly what we expected. Completely clueless and gutless excuse of a manager. Can we not play the same players for more than one game. Absolutely shambolic. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments