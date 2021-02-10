Dozzell: Frustrating Night, Fine Margins Are the Difference
Wednesday, 10th Feb 2021 10:53
Midfielder Andre Dozzell admitted Town’s 2-1 defeat at Peterborough was a frustrating night with fine margins the difference between success and failure for the Blues at present.
James Norwood gave Town an early lead at London Road but Jonson Clarke-Harris and Joe Ward saw Posh to the three points.
“It was a frustrating night,” Dozzell said. “I think it’s fine margins that are the difference at the minute.
“We started off well, got the early goal but it’s just those little decisions which are setting us back at the minute and it’s quite frustrating. But we’ll work on it on the training ground and take it into the next game.
“In the second half we had periods which we needed to capitalise on, we need to score when we’re on top, stuff like that.
“But in this league it’s fine margins, they weren’t a better side than us but at the end of the day they got the three points, so it’s a frustrating night.”
Regarding the difficult surface, the 21-year-old added: “It’s probably one of the worst pitches I’ve played on but these are things you have to have to deal with, they had the same pitch as us, so it’s not an excuse or anything.”
Dozzell admitted it was disappointing not to be able to build on Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Blackpool.
“Definitely, performance against Blackpool and we should have kept going today but unluckily it didn’t go that way, and we’ve got to pick ourselves back up and go again Saturday,” he added.
Following a positive start in which they won five and drew one of their first six, the Blues have struggled to fine any consistent form this season and the former England U20 international knows that a prolonged run of positive results is what will catapult Town up the division.
“That’s one of the main things in this league,” he reflected. “Going on a run can change where you are in the league very quickly, so we’ve got to get ourselves back up there.”
Next up are a trip to 17th-placed Shrewsbury on Saturday and then a home fixture with second-bottom Northampton next Tuesday, games which are an opportunity to get that sort of momentum going.
“We’ve just got to focus on the next game now and get the three points,” added the former Copleston High School pupil and Town academy graduate.
“We aim to get three points in every game, but there’s no easy game in League One, so we’ve just got to work as hard as we can and get the three points.”
No one at Town needs to be reminded of the Blues’ dreadful record against sides towards the top of the division with last night’s loss the ninth loss in nine to teams in the top six this season.
Dozzell knows that has to improve if Town are to be contenders: “Definitely. Like I said, they weren’t a better team than us, it was just fine margins on the day. We’ve just got to keep working, keep working hard and it will drop for us.
“But we don’t really worry about who our points come against, we’ve just got to keep focusing on the next game.
“Like I said, the table is a crazy league. Get a couple of wins, get a few wins and it all can change. We’ve just got to stay positive, there’s a long way to go and get the three points in the next game.”
Dozzell says new loan signings Luke Thomas, Josh Harrop, Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson have intensified the competition for spots in the side.
“There are places up for grabs now so it makes it a bit more intense in training, people trying to play some matches, so I think it’s good for the club,” he said.
Regarding striker Parrott, he said: “I really enjoy playing with him as a midfielder, you can link with him, he can play in behind, he’s a really good player and he’ll get his first goal soon.”
Dozzell has made 25 appearances this season, all starts, more than in any of his other seasons with the Blues.
“I am happy with that, we’ve just got to get back up there that’s the main thing,” he said. “Getting in the top six, even above, that’s the main thing at the minute.”
In the last couple of games, Dozzell has been moved into a more advanced role, with Flynn Downes switching to the holding position he had occupied previously, and he says he likes playing there.
“I do enjoy either position but playing up higher, I think you can have a bit more of an attacking impact, a bit more freedom,” he said.
“But Flynn’s very good there, he can play either position as well, so it’s good to have either option.”
This is the first time Downes and Dozzell have played together in a first-team midfield over a lengthy period but they know one another’s game well from coming through the academy ranks.
“It’s great, we’ve been playing since the U9s so we know each other really well,” he said. “Coming into the first team is great.
“We’ve been here since we were nine, so if we get promoted together it would be like a dream come true, and then hopefully kick on from there.”
Does he feel more pressure to create and score goals in his current role? “Obviously I’m trying to get goals, get assists, I’ll just keep working hard and hopefully that will come.”
Last night’s yellow card at Peterborough took his season’s tally to nine with one more leading to what would be a third suspension of the season, following a one-match ban for reaching five and a three-game absence due to a harsh red card at Sunderland.
“I’ve got to be careful with that because I’m coming up to 10,” he admitted.
