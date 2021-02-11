Town Hope to Announce Season Ticket Compensation Plans Next Month

Thursday, 11th Feb 2021 16:22 Town say they hope to be able to announce details of compensation for this year’s season ticket holders next month. Just under 9,000 fans opted to renew their season tickets for 2020/21 despite the pandemic meaning games at Portman Road have - aside from two matches with 2,000 attendances in December - been played behind closed doors. Season ticket holders have instead had to watch the Blues on Follow Ipswich with the service having been provided to them without an additional charge. A statement reads: “The club hopes to be in a position next month to announce compensation details for season ticket holders who purchased for the 2020/21 campaign. “Town are waiting on information from the EFL regarding any support from the Premier League that the club may qualify for to cover some of the substantial financial losses during the pandemic. “The Blues are also anticipating some guidance from the Government on when spectators may be allowed to return to watch live sport and any possible Covid restrictions that may have to be taken into consideration even into next season. “Town have played all home games behind closed doors this term apart from vastly reduced attendances for the matches against Portsmouth and Burton in December. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline a ‘road map’ out of lockdown, brought about by the surge in Covid-19 cases, on February 22nd. “The club, like the vast majority of clubs in the EFL - certainly in League One - are waiting on the full facts before finalising compensation options for season ticket holders but will publicise them as soon as we are in a position to do so. “The club would like to thank supporters for their continued patience and support on this matter.” Asked about the situation with season ticket recompense for this year and next season’s plans, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told TWTD last week: “That’s being dealt with directly with [owner] Marcus [Evans]. Obviously with the current bail-outs and bits and bobs Marcus is going through all those areas.” It seems likely that the Blues will offer season ticket holders the option of putting their refund towards a season ticket for 2021/22 and other options similar to those made regarding the games which weren't played at the end of 2019/20.

Photo: Matchday Images



