Lambert: Norwood and Parrott Caused Posh Trouble

Friday, 12th Feb 2021 09:59 Boss Paul Lambert felt James Norwood and Troy Parrott worked well together as a front two during the first half of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Peterborough. Lambert says Norwood is being treated with kid gloves due to the hamstring problems which have hampered him over the last few months, the former Tranmere man having been withdrawn at half-time against Posh, after featuring for the last 20 minutes in the 2-0 victory against Blackpool last Saturday. “That’s the danger with James at the minute because he’s had the two massive hamstring injuries,” he said. “We hope he’s getting better every game, 45 minutes, an hour, 30 minutes is about right for him at the minute. “We’ve got to really watch him and that’s why the 12 games in five weeks is a helluva lot of football for him to play.” Norwood has made only five starts and nine sub appearances in all competitions this season but Tuesday’s opener at London Road was his third goal of the campaign. “He can score goals, so he can,” Lambert reflected. “As I said before, it’s just the fitness thing that’s a little bit of a concern with him at this moment. “But he’s doing alright, we can’t lose him again for another six or seven weeks, that’s too much.” Troy Parrott has started both games since he joined on loan from Tottenham, playing 70 minutes against Blackpool last weekend and then the full 90 on Tuesday. Will the Irish international be able to start again on Saturday? “He’s been brilliant for us,” Lambert enthused. “His link-up play and his touch is brilliant. He’s a top player and I think he’ll go on to really great things, the way he plays. “He’s really clever, really intelligent, brings people into the game and he was unlucky with his chance the other day. We just need to monitor him at the minute, but he’s doing really well. No issues with him.” He says Parrott, who is yet to score a senior goal, is an even better player than he thought he was prior to his signing: “Yes, absolutely, his awareness and his touch, a really, really clever player who could be a really top player if he keeps progressing the way he is. “You’ve got to remember, he just turned 19 last week. I can see it because I’m a professional person in the game, I see things that maybe you guys [the media] might not see. What I see would be different to you, but he’s a top player.” Regarding Norwood and Parrott playing together as a front two at Peterborough, he said: “They started brilliantly. We looked quite comfortable. But Peterborough had a little spell just before half-time when they got the goal. There was nothing in the game really. “The two of them caused trouble, which I thought they needed to do and I think it was just going to go one way or the other, that game was a close call.”

markbrennansghost added 10:05 - Feb 12

Hmmmm. Peterborough were in total control with the exception of a mistake for Norwoods Goal. Close game my backside. Like the look of Parrott to be fair but what’s the point when we continue to play pensioners at full back and Judge out of position. 6

Ozzle79 added 10:17 - Feb 12

Lambert your full of sht man just pss off out of are club ! 3

Belgiumblue added 10:18 - Feb 12

If we replace ward and chambers with Matheson/Kenlock and move Judge at the top of the diamond behind the 2 strikers i would keep same formation. Maybe give Dozzer a rest and put Edwards and Thomas left and right of the diamond, Downes bottom. If they start overrunning the full backs revert to conventional 4-4-2. EIther way we keep 2 strikers on the pitch..... 5

BettyBlue added 10:29 - Feb 12

Coward, hiding behind laughable excuses 1

Jonaldo added 10:30 - Feb 12

I guess he is never gonna come out and say "fair play they were the better team" but as a supporter is was apparent to me that Peterborough:



- Passed the ball better than us

- Had the majority of the possession and a lot of it in our half

- Won 95% of the 50:50 balls

- Created a number of clear cut openings

- Would have won 3-1 or 4-1 if Holy hadn't have made a couple of very good saves



If that's a close call then Delia Smith is Miss Universe 3

LimerickTractorBoy added 10:31 - Feb 12

I'm a professional in the game, I see things that maybe you guys might not see.... freaking laughing my bottom off at this!! Paul you are a gas man. 1

90z added 10:32 - Feb 12

Lambert your deluded! 1

muhrensleftfoot added 10:35 - Feb 12

I'd be happy to see us go 3-5-2 with Chambers in the centre of the back 3. I think that would suit him with 2 young players either side. I know he's not popular on here, but I respect his experience & leadership to help a young defence, and surely better than having him as full back. Kenlock & Matheson can be wing backs, or even Edwards on the left instead of Kenlock. We can then have 2 up front too. I just think that would fit with the players we have currently. However no doubt Lambert will continue to frustrate with strange selections and tactics 3

Pique added 10:37 - Feb 12

‘That game was a close call’



Utterly laughable nonsense. We had a good first ten minutes, and a decent chance at the death - other than that we were outplayed, out thought and completely overrun.



We really are through the looking glass now. 2

Razor added 10:44 - Feb 12

Nothing in the game-------is he having a giraffe!! 0

Bert added 11:07 - Feb 12

If Paul Lambert believes he is a professional in the game he should act accordingly when facing the media. Accepting criticism and dealing with it professionally is all part of football. 2

Blue_Meanie added 11:07 - Feb 12

Peterborough

Strengths

Were effective at creating goalscoring opportunities from the flanks

Were effective at creating goalscoring opportunities from counter attacks



Ipswich

(Team has no significant strengths)



Taken from Who scored.com



Lambert ya wee fibber 1

