Parrott: Goals All That's Been Missing and I'm Sure They're on the Way

Friday, 12th Feb 2021 10:21 New boy Troy Parrott, just two games into his loan move from Tottenham until the end of the season, is confident he will soon be scoring the first senior goal of his fledgling career. The young striker – he turned 19 last week – started in the win over Blackpool and Tuesday’s defeat at Peterborough, and admitted: “It was nice to come into the side straight away and play. That’s what I want to do this season. I want to get game time and help the team as much as I can. “Personally, I feel as if I’ve done well in the two games. All that’s missing are the goals and I’m sure they are on the way.” Parrott could hardly have come any closer to breaking his duck when a chance presented itself in the closing stages against Posh in midweek but he was denied by an excellent instinctive save from home keeper Christy Pym that denied Town the point that assistant manager Stuart Taylor felt they deserved. The Dubliner, who has already won two full Republic of Ireland caps, added: “To be fair it came quite quickly to me and I was just trying to hit it into the ground and make sure it was on target. I think the keeper made a decent enough save. “But I sense it won’t be too long before I get a goal and when it comes along it will mean a lot to me. I feel as if it has been a long time coming so it will mean a lot when it eventually does. I’m always confident going into games that I’m going to score and do well.” Parrott spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Millwall, where he made a total of 14 first team appearances – 10 starts and a further four as a substitute – without being able to find the net. Asked how he would compare the Championship to League One, he said: “To be fair I wasn’t sure what to expect and how different it was going to be. I was basically just going into it and waiting to see what it was like once I was there. “There are a couple of differences – time on the ball and stuff like that. Maybe it’s all a bit more clinical in front goal at Championship level and I feel as if you get less time on the ball there. The ball is moved a lot quicker. At Ipswich we play good football and I’m enjoying it so far. “I enjoy the physical battles against central defenders. That’s a big part of it and I’ve grown up having to do that. I feel that side of things comes normally to me.” Parrott made sure he had a word or two with Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, a cult hero in these parts during his five and a half years with the Blues, who joined the Lions on a permanent basis just over a year ago after a successful few months on loan with the South London outfit. He added: “I spoke to Bart and he was full of praise for the club. He told me it was a great place to be and that contributed to the decision I made to come here until the end of the season. “The other players have made it easy for me to settle in here. They have helped me a lot and when things are going well off the pitch it is easier to take that feeling on to the pitch as well.”



Photo: TWTD



Edmundo added 10:29 - Feb 12

Good lad: fill yer boots son and maybe we can turn this burning ship around. 2

bobble added 10:40 - Feb 12

a simple glance at the tables will show any fool that we are well behind on goals scored, and have no real chance of promotion, stop the propaganda and admit we are a very useless team in the 3rd division. -2

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:52 - Feb 12

He's looked good so far, with or without goals. 1

