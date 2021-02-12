Gibbs and Brothers to Take Part in Charity Three Peaks Challenge

Friday, 12th Feb 2021 13:01 Blues youngster Liam Gibbs and his brothers Ryan and Jordan are taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge in June to raise money for the charity Head for Change. Gibbs, 18, made his first team debut for the Blues in the home game against Charlton in November having come through the academy. Town recently offered the Bury St Edmunds-based midfielder a new contract with his current terms up in the summer. The brothers will attempt to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon, within 24 hours on Friday 18th June. Given their involvement in football - while Liam is breaking into the firs team with Town, Ryan has played for Needham Market, Haverhill Rovers and Cambridge City and Jordan for Walsham-le-Willows - they felt that Head for Change was the natural choice as their charity. “Head for Change is a new charity, pioneering positive change for brain health in sport and supporting ex-players who are affected by neurodegenerative disease as a result of their career playing football or rugby,” they say. "Every penny will count towards making this happen.” The brothers have a Just Giving Page which can be found here.

Photos: Matchday Images/Contributed



Upthetown1970 added 13:54 - Feb 12

Good luck to you all. Fantastic to see such young men willing to do their bit for charity. A real credit to their family. These young men are a real example to others. 0

