Shrews Match Postponed Due to Frozen Pitch

Saturday, 13th Feb 2021 14:16 Town’s game at Shrewsbury has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Montgomery Waters Meadow. A pitch inspection took place at around 1.50pm with a decision made soon afterwards to postpone the match. Sections of the pitch were a concern once the covers were taken off two hours before kick-off was due to take place. The temperature is minus one and is not expected to get any warmer with light snow falling. The game will now be played on a Tuesday night later in the season, tentative plans to restage it tomorrow not having come to fruition. The postponement adds to Town's fixture congestion with the next available Tuesday night March 23rd.

Photo: TWTD



CraigEdwards added 14:18 - Feb 13

Saved his bacon for another few days 9

johnwarksshorts added 14:19 - Feb 13

Good, at least I wont be disappointed at 5pm. 8

jas0999 added 14:21 - Feb 13

PL gets more time. Should have been sacked before now though. 12

LWNR2013 added 14:21 - Feb 13

Phew, that was a near miss. Happy valentines 2

Phoenix_Rising added 14:22 - Feb 13

A boost to the games in hand statistic! 3

CavendishBlue added 14:23 - Feb 13

As Mrs Cavendish has just put it, "Well.....they had a nice day out anyway.....!!!!" 1

Esseeja added 14:25 - Feb 13

Paul Lambert is the one who apparently pushed the game to be off, otherwise the game would have actually gone ahead. The biggest joke is that the game against Peterborough went ahead. I hope the rumours that we are playing tomorrow instead are true because I just want to get the loss out of the way so Marcus can at least see his stupidity and takes lambert out. 0

Europablue added 14:25 - Feb 13

Phoenix_Rising The games in hand are always a way of getting our hopes up and ultimately end in disappointment. 3

sospier added 14:27 - Feb 13

Another day saved for PL.At this rate we will be playing three games a week.Two home games coming up.🤷‍♂️ 1

theipswichfile added 14:29 - Feb 13

I was quite looking forward to that after the madness of the last 20 minutes of the Leicester game.



Naive I know, but I had a taste for excitement from men in blue shirts... 0

dyersdream added 14:30 - Feb 13

why can't they play the game tomorrow as there's no fans and save travelling up again ? 1

TractorFrog added 14:31 - Feb 13

Totally unrelated but please could someone help me. I know this is the Ipswich 11 from the 1981 UEFA Cup Final:

1. Paul Cooper

2. Mick Mills

3. Steve McCall

4. Frans Thijssen

5. Russell Osman

6. Terry Butcher

7. John Wark

8. Arnold Muhren

9. Paul Mariner

10. Alan Brazil

11. Eric Gates



But what formation were they lined up in, and who played in which position exactly? (I know some but not all). 0

ChestnutSe added 14:31 - Feb 13

Only referees call games off. And it’s usually for safety reasons. PL may have thought the pitch would be dangerous for the players as bits were frozen. Get a grip. You may not support PL (maybe you didn’t support McCarthy or Roy Keane or Paul Jewel or even Burley at the end) but don’t knock him for the weather or other things out of his control. -1

theipswichfile added 14:33 - Feb 13

Just remembered it would have been them in blue shirts. That probably makes excitement from men in blue shirts more likely to be honest. 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 14:37 - Feb 13

I heard it will be played tomorrow? 1

SamWhiteUK added 14:41 - Feb 13

TractorFrog, post on the forum 0

Cakeman added 14:43 - Feb 13

TractorFrog I may be wrong but in those days we didn’t get hung up so much on formations as our midfielders pretty much had licence to roam.

From memory I recall a back four of McCall, Mills, Osman and Butcher. Wark sat in front of them. Then there was Muhren and Thijssen in centre mid with Gates in front of them behind Mariner and Brazil.

To be honest I didn’t care who went where as they were so good it was a matter of waiting for the goals to flow! Happy memories of a great team. 2

JamestownPrince added 14:44 - Feb 13

Shrops, this needs Northampton to agree to playing Wednesday I think...



Could have fortold this all week, I've been down the Midlands 25 years and It is the coldest snap for quite some time in terms of not getting above zero and windchill. 0

stevelincsexile added 14:44 - Feb 13

Tractor frog

Cooper

Burley Osman. Butcher. Mills

Thyssen. Wark. Muhren

Gates

Mariner. Brazil 1

TimmyH added 14:45 - Feb 13

Typical...can't make their minds up until the last second!...as another poster mentioned the games in hand bias to Lambert's favour.



0

gosblue added 14:46 - Feb 13

5 deg c at 3pm tomorrow in Shrewsbury so there’s a good chance it would be on if that was the plan. They need to get the covers back on though. It’s snowing atm. 0

stevelincsexile added 14:46 - Feb 13

Tractorfrog

Sorry McCall for Burlet 0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:47 - Feb 13

TractorFrog; 4 - 3 - 1 - 2 (any similarity to the current formation entirely co-incidental)



1 goalkeeper

2 right-back

3 left-back

4 midfield

5 centre-back

6 centre-back

7 midfield

8 midfield

9 centre-forward

10 centre-forward

11 in the hole between midfield and forwards 2

DifferentGravy added 14:52 - Feb 13

Ive been privy to many a referee consulting with the the managers before deciding to call it off. So YES......managers can influence the decision 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:54 - Feb 13

