Town Down to 12th

Saturday, 13th Feb 2021 19:37 Town dropped to 12th in the third tier for the first time since 1956 following the League One games which did take place this afternoon. The Blues’ fixture at Shrewsbury was among a number postponed but Plymouth beat Fleetwood 1-0 in their game at Home Park to jump ahead of Town, who have three games in hand on the Pilgrims, who are ninth, and Crewe in 11th. Northampton, who are at Portman Road on Tuesday, were beaten 2-0 at Sixfields by Burton Albion with the bottom-of-the-table Brewers now only two points behind the 23rd-placed Cobblers. Town were last 12th in the third tier back during early December 1956, eventually going on to carry off the Division Three South title that season.

