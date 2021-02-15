Edwards to Be Assessed Ahead of Northampton's Visit
Monday, 15th Feb 2021 11:54
Winger Gwion Edwards has emerged as an injury concern ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Northampton Town.
Edwards has been managing a minor calf injury and so if involved against the Cobblers would appear more likely to be a sub than a starter.
Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Cole Skuse and James Wilson (both knee) are all making progress following their injuries but Tuesday’s match will come too soon for all of them.
"Nobody is coming back," first-team coach Matt Gill told iFollow Ipswich. "It’s pretty similar to where we were leading into the weekend.
"We’ll take a little look at Gwion today to see if he’s available but other than that, it’s pretty much the squad we had for Saturday’s game."
Photo: Matchday Images
|
