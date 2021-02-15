Top-of-the-Table U23s Game Against Bristol City Off
Monday, 15th Feb 2021 13:20
Tuesday’s U23s game against Bristol City at Playford Road has been postponed due to the bad weather.
The Blues’ youngsters, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins six points ahead of them with a game in hand.
