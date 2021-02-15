Top-of-the-Table U23s Game Against Bristol City Off

Monday, 15th Feb 2021 13:20 Tuesday’s U23s game against Bristol City at Playford Road has been postponed due to the bad weather. The Blues’ youngsters, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins six points ahead of them with a game in hand.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wallingford_Boy added 14:02 - Feb 15

Really?!?! Weather still bad in Suffolk? Lovely and mild here in sunny Oxfordshire. Weird the weather you seem to get on that east coast in comparison with further inland.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments