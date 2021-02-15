Blue Action Stage Playford Road Demonstration
Monday, 15th Feb 2021 14:24
Independent supporters group Blue Action let off flares and smoke bombs as part of a demonstration during training at Playford Road this morning, again calling for the sacking of manager Paul Lambert.
Blue Action have previously draped banners from the gates at the training ground and perimeter fencing at Portman Road, where they also recently attached a newspaper-style poster to the gates.
This demonstration during this morning’s training session involved a flag, a banner and the letting off of smoke bombs and flares from outside the perimeter fence, as well as chants of ‘We want Lambert out’ with a video subsequently posted on social media along with the message 'Save our season, sack Paul Lambert'.
On the video, assistant manager Stuart Taylor can be heard remonstrating with the protestors as smoke drifts across the field.
Blue Action was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season in order to try to improve the atmosphere at home games via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs, and more recently have produced a fanzine.
Early on in manager Lambert’s tenure they were invited to the training ground to talk about the atmosphere at Portman Road as the incoming boss sought to improve relations between the club and its fans.
But more recently, with the Blues again having drifted into mid-table in League One, they have spoken out about the club’s situation and called for the departure of Lambert on a banner hung on the gates at Playford Road.
They subsequently draped another banner on the perimeter fence at Portman Road reading “Tick-tock Marcus, the future of the club is at stake”.
A planned protest ahead of the Swindon game in January was postponed due to the lockdown.
Former srtriker Darren Bent commented on the latest protest on Twitter.
Photo: Action Images
