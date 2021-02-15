Blue Action Stage Playford Road Demonstration

Monday, 15th Feb 2021 14:24

Independent supporters group Blue Action let off flares and smoke bombs as part of a demonstration during training at Playford Road this morning, again calling for the sacking of manager Paul Lambert.

Blue Action have previously draped banners from the gates at the training ground and perimeter fencing at Portman Road, where they also recently attached a newspaper-style poster to the gates.

This demonstration during this morning’s training session involved a flag, a banner and the letting off of smoke bombs and flares from outside the perimeter fence, as well as chants of ‘We want Lambert out’ with a video subsequently posted on social media along with the message 'Save our season, sack Paul Lambert'.

On the video, assistant manager Stuart Taylor can be heard remonstrating with the protestors as smoke drifts across the field.

Blue Action was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season in order to try to improve the atmosphere at home games via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs, and more recently have produced a fanzine.

Early on in manager Lambert’s tenure they were invited to the training ground to talk about the atmosphere at Portman Road as the incoming boss sought to improve relations between the club and its fans.

But more recently, with the Blues again having drifted into mid-table in League One, they have spoken out about the club’s situation and called for the departure of Lambert on a banner hung on the gates at Playford Road.

They subsequently draped another banner on the perimeter fence at Portman Road reading “Tick-tock Marcus, the future of the club is at stake”.

A planned protest ahead of the Swindon game in January was postponed due to the lockdown.

Former srtriker Darren Bent commented on the latest protest on Twitter.

What exactly is going on at @IpswichTown , flares , protests the lot clearly something isn’t right , this club holds a special place in my heart and at the heart of that club are some of the nicest people you could ever meet, when there not happy clearly there needs to be change — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) February 15, 2021





Photo: Action Images

Blue_Blood_ added 14:31 - Feb 15

Pathetic and embarrassing

Lambert sacked after 4 fans turned up with flares at training -18

JackSted added 14:48 - Feb 15

calm down blue blood lad 0

90z added 14:53 - Feb 15

People will always be divided about things like this, in my opinion things like this need to happen! As bad as it is right now. Evans and the management need to know our frustrations. I say well done Blue Action and I hope more continue until Lambert has gone and Evans has put the club up for sale! 1

easynote added 15:01 - Feb 15

Total waste of time -8

WhittonBoy added 15:07 - Feb 15

The more publicity we get, the better! First of all, Lambert needs to go to save our season. Then we MUST get new ownership. ME has caused this club to rot and it can't continue!



@EdSheeran come on dowwwn... 5

carlisleaway added 15:16 - Feb 15

At least Blue Action are doing something , many people on this board are quite content on watching Lambert come up with more excuses. With the biggest squad in the division we should be in the top 2 let alone top 6 play off positions, but no we fail to struggle to beat even the worst teams in this division. 4

cat added 15:20 - Feb 15

Fair play to blue army on this one. This lambert situation is pishing me off big time now and if I lived local I would have joined them. Three wins in every 10 games is the embarrassment, not the fans who are actually trying to do something. Lamberts a fraud and a horrid little weasel with the ‘mother’ of all chips on his shoulder and needs removing pronto. 5

blue_enough added 15:27 - Feb 15

MORE OF THIS PLEASE 4