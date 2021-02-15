Blackburn Eyeing Dozzell

Monday, 15th Feb 2021 14:32 TWTD understands Championship Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell. Rovers, who are managed by former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray, have been watching Dozzell for a number of months and Mowbray’s assistant and fellow former Blue Mark Venus was due to attend Saturday’s postponed game at Shrewsbury. Former England U20 international Dozzell would appear a good fit for Mowbray’s passing approach to football. Blackburn are currently ninth in the Championship. In December, Dozzell signed a new contract with the Blues, which runs until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 14:40 - Feb 15

Spoke to a Blackburn fan

Mowbray may be coming to the end up there

would definitely take him over the current D1ck in charge

7

northernblues added 14:45 - Feb 15

Blackburn is probably the worst town in the UK totally depressing place, however they have a half decent championship club where as........ 1

naenormalblues added 14:48 - Feb 15

I’d let him go if we get offered a decent amount of money for him. Most overrated player at the club imo 6

Churchman added 14:53 - Feb 15

Blackburn is a real dump, but the club is a massive step up from Ipswich and a good challenge for him. I think he will blossom at a decent club with better players. 3

multiplescoregasms added 14:56 - Feb 15

Get a half decent price and let him go. He just doesn't do enough on the pitch.



If anyone else is part of rumour speculation, just cope and paste the above sentence for me. Cheers. 5

multiplescoregasms added 14:57 - Feb 15

copy...not cope. We don't cope.

0

MickMillsTash added 15:06 - Feb 15

Skelmersdale is a worse place than Blackburn 0

PositivelyPortman added 15:07 - Feb 15

Can’t imagine any club paying a large sum of money for him.

He’s been less than impressive when I’ve seen him play and far too lightweight too 2

WhittonBoy added 15:09 - Feb 15

We must keep our young talent at our club.



Another manager will get Andre puring, this clown isn't getting the best out of anyone at the minute! 1

Ftnfwest added 15:13 - Feb 15

Have my doubts over this but if true he needs to get away from here if he's going to realise anything like his talent, which is probably mid table championship, but who knows? Same goes for one or two others. 2

ArnieM added 15:15 - Feb 15

Well we will see how long AD maintains the Im Mr Ipswich, and I love it here stance , once the Championship sides come calling for won’t we. I suggest not that long. 2

mathiemagic added 15:37 - Feb 15

Pretty average really. Has only one trick where he looks one way then passes the other. Apart from that does not do a right lot. Would not be a loss if we could get a half decent price for him. Invest elsewhere. 2

Juggsy added 15:41 - Feb 15

ArnieM, would you blame him? Even the most ardent Ipswich supporting player wouldn’t want to waste what is a relatively short career treading water with this numbnuts owner and manager. I wouldn’t blame any of them for wanting better tbh. 2

Ipswichbusiness added 15:43 - Feb 15

You think that Blackburn is bad? Try driving five miles up the road to Clayton-le-Moors: or, rather, don’t.



Some of the countryside around there is quite nice. 0

Billericay12 added 15:52 - Feb 15

They obviously haven’t seen him play. Not a patch on his old man. 0

Scuzzer added 15:52 - Feb 15

Worst place I've been to...Warrington. 0

Edmundo added 15:57 - Feb 15

Are you sure Venus and Mowbray won't come down here? Would be a good swap imo! 0

grow_our_own added 15:57 - Feb 15

"dozzell is overrated" - he was tearing up League One Aug-Oct when we flying at the top. I don't think it's any coincidence that his and our loss of form has occured since the pitch turned into Glastonbury after a monsoon. How are all Premier League pitches still like bowling greens?

Lambert was wanging on about only having half the pitch to train on the other day. Training on the pitch when it's like this!? FFS that man is an incompetent fool. Ultimately we need to decide: do we want skillful players, comfortable with the ball at their feet, or do we want "proper blokes"? If the former, then we need to fix the fricking pitch. It's been almost this bad for years! 0

