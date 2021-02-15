Training Suspended Due to Blue Action Protest Fire

Monday, 15th Feb 2021 21:51 The Blue Action protest at Playford Road this morning led to a small fire which caused training to be suspended for 10 minutes. During the protest, which Blue Action filmed and posted on social media, signage on the perimeter was hit by a flare and began burning. The smoke led to training being temporarily halted for the safety of players and staff. Police are now investigating the incident. A club statement reads: “There was an incident at the training ground this morning where flares were thrown over a perimeter fence adjacent to the players. “The flares caused signage on the fence to catch alight and in doing so put our staff at risk. “The police were called and are investigating the matter. The supporters' group concerned have apologised for their actions.”

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Esseeja added 22:00 - Feb 15

Congratulations for my commiserations, Blue Action, but I appreciate trying to get the guy who is worse than tax fraud out of our club 1

Pencilpete added 22:01 - Feb 15

Maybe the club should apologise in turn for alienating and frustrating its loyal supporters to the point where they feel this is the only way to make their point.



90% of the fanbase, along with itfc legends such as Mick Mills, Russell Osman, Jim Magilton and Darren Bent can't all be wrong.... I wish Marcus Evans would wake the fcuk up and get his head out of his ar$e and put everyone out of their misery 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments