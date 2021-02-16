Police Issue Playford Road Protest Statement

Tuesday, 16th Feb 2021 14:56 Suffolk Constabulary have issued a statement in relation to yesterday’s Blue Action protest at Playford Road. The demonstration, which took place outside the perimeter of the training ground, led to signage on the fence catching fire after it was hit by a flare. As a result, training was suspended for 10 minutes as a safety precaution. The statement reads: “Police were called at 10.30am yesterday (Monday 15th February) to reports of a number of people setting off flares on Playford Road in Ipswich.



“Those involved reportedly left the scene on foot, heading towards Rushmere Heath.



“Police attended and searched the area but found no trace of any suspects. Enquiries are ongoing.



“Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything at the time is asked to contact the Police quoting incident number 88 of Monday 15th February.”

Photo: Contributed



footers added 15:02 - Feb 16

Don't be a grass :) 17

Blue_Blood_ added 15:06 - Feb 16

Enjoy the police investigation lads!!!!!!

Stupid Idiots -8

Woolfenthen added 15:09 - Feb 16

Perhaps the Police will stumble across the search for the green shoots in their look out 19

Suffolkboy added 15:16 - Feb 16

Diplomacy reigns in Suffolk ! Sherlock will keep looking ,and maybe call out the dogs later !

Doubtless forensics will be examining any ashes or evidence or DNA — if budgets allow .

Come on ! Who’s going to get overly stressed ?

COYB 1

Trac70 added 15:17 - Feb 16

Even Suffolk Constabulary want Lambert out. 😉 6

ArnieM added 15:19 - Feb 16

This has got a Lambert rant all over it ...” get ‘em at all costs”.... “I want my revenge.....bas****d fans”!! -1

northernblues added 15:22 - Feb 16

I have some information about this incident Suffolk police, there was a suspicious man impersonating a football manager 14

davetheblue added 15:25 - Feb 16

I doubt if we would have created any goal scoring chances in those ten mins? 2

boltzak added 15:40 - Feb 16

Hope they catch them and give them a life ban from Portman Road. I bet they are Norwich fans anyway. -4

slade1 added 16:01 - Feb 16

Bloody idiots and pathetic individuals. I hope they named and shamed. -1

jonbull88 added 16:11 - Feb 16

Wish the police would investigate the crime that is lamberts management record at town and how he’s still in employment here! 2

afcfee added 16:17 - Feb 16

Paul Lambert is a grass is a grass! He hates Ipswich! 🎶🎶 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:27 - Feb 16

odd that fans letting off those flares at matches [weve all seen them] arent investigated . 0

timetraveler added 16:28 - Feb 16

Sorry, but for me Blue Action have lost all credibility with this illegal and dangerous incident. As have those making light of the matter on this forum.

Just my personal opinion -1

