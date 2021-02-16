Harrop Handed Full Debut as Blues Host Northampton

Tuesday, 16th Feb 2021 18:28 Josh Harrop has been handed his full debut as Blues boss Paul Lambert makes five changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Peterborough a week ago. Luke Matheson and Myles Kenlock return as the full-backs with Stephen Ward and Luke Chambers dropping to the bench. Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness continue at centre-half with Tomas Holy in goal. Flynn Downes skippers from the deeper midfield role with Andre Dozzell and debutant Harrop,, one of five loan players in the starting XI, ahead of him with Teddy Bishop and Alan Judge subs having started at London Road. Troy Parrott is the lone central striker with Freddie Sears on the left and Luke Thomas on the right. James Norwood is on the bench. Second-bottom Northampton make two changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Burton Albion on Saturday with Jack Sowerby and Fraser Horsfall replacing Ryan Watson and Cian Bolger. Ipswich: Holy, Matheson, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes (c), Harrop, Thomas, Sears, Parrott. Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Ward, Bishop, Judge, Lankester, Norwood. Northampton: Mitchell, Kioso, Horsfall, Jones, Mills (c), McWilliams, Sowerby, Morris, Hoskins, Marshall, Rose. Subs: Arnold, Bolger, Harriman, Watson, Ashley-Seal, Edmondson, Chukwuemeka. Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



BangaloreBlues added 18:29 - Feb 16

Should be 4-0 with that line up. 2

RobsonWark added 18:33 - Feb 16

YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!! With Chambers dropped from the starting line-up we have a REAL chance of winning tonight!!



I'll definitely be watching tonight now.



COYB!! 2

slaughteredskipper added 18:34 - Feb 16

Pretty much as strong a side as we’ve had. If we don’t get a result tonight then we may as well pack up! 0

Umros added 18:35 - Feb 16

Nice, 1 up front vs Northampton at home. 🤷🏻‍♂️ 6

braveblue added 18:36 - Feb 16

One up front!!! 4

Bert added 18:37 - Feb 16

Happy with that line up. Sears must be in for Edwards who is not fit so can’t and won’t grumble. Nothing other than a confident win should be our expectation. 1

Fatboy added 18:37 - Feb 16

With Norwood being time-managed, let's hope he comes on at half-time to go two up front if Parrott is too isolated in the first half. COYB! 2

Linkboy13 added 18:40 - Feb 16

Very attacking looking line up would like to have seen Norwood in for Sears but i guess we've got to accept he's never going to be fully fit. 1

StowTractorBoy added 18:41 - Feb 16

At home to a team at the foot of the table and we go with one up front. Its clear and obvious that one up top is not the answer so just praying the lads in midfield can support the lone striker and the wide men. Please end this nightmare story of Ipswich Town F.C. 2

jas0999 added 18:43 - Feb 16

A par score would be 3-0. Straight forward game. No doubt PL will do the post match press conference! 1

multiplescoregasms added 18:44 - Feb 16

Good to see the 2 fullbacks we want playing. Would be happier with 2 up front still though. Would be interesting to see how many times since PL has been manager how many times we have kept the same starting 11. Shouldn't be resting players so much, especially as we are now out of Europe :-) 2

billlm added 18:45 - Feb 16

Like the team, but two old men on the bench and only two strikers in the whole squad at home to northampton, come on, 1

Suffolkboy added 18:47 - Feb 16

It almost now doesn’t matter what comes out of ITFC we need to shoot the messenger !

COYB 0

billlm added 18:48 - Feb 16

The not so positives about chambers and ward dropped, good chance they will be in for the harder challenge of oxford, those youngsters can't play two games in 5 days whatever next, 2

Michael101 added 18:48 - Feb 16

Dropped to 13th to the mighty Gillingham , 0

DifferentGravy added 18:50 - Feb 16

Glad Shambert has addressed the full back issue but real shame he has gone one up top. No need to have so many players behind the ball.....Northampton have scored 1 goal in 9 games for heavens sake.



A win is an absolute minimum......expecting this team to ATTACK, get players in the box and create chances.



Lambert out



COYB

4

Razor added 18:52 - Feb 16

Freddie Sears-------you are joking!! -1

dukey44 added 18:53 - Feb 16

1 up front.... We are at home against an even worse struggling team.... Can't comment on the manager as its pointless now.. 3

stocktractor added 18:56 - Feb 16

Thank god

Jonah that is chambers is out

We’ll win with ease with a right back not trying to ping 80 yard balls to feet only to end up in the stands 1

BettyBlue added 18:58 - Feb 16

The tinkerman keeps tinkering. 0

BettyBlue added 19:00 - Feb 16

How do you get any consistency when you change 4/5 players every game??



Another first half wasted for the players to work out who's playing. 0

Marshalls_Mullet added 19:01 - Feb 16

Just the five loanees then... 1

markytitfc added 19:04 - Feb 16

We should beat them with the u23's 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:06 - Feb 16

So long as we play it like a 433 and not our normal 451 0

meekreech added 19:10 - Feb 16

Thought the best way to get results was to create a regular side with minimal changes not changing half the side every game. One or two changes can be easily handled but five usually causes problems. 0

