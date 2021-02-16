Ipswich Town 0-0 Northampton Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 16th Feb 2021 21:11 Stand-in skipper Flynn Downes was red-carded in injury time as dismal Town drew 0-0 with Northampton at Portman Road. The visitors had the better chances, coming closest when Peter Kioso hit the post in the first half. Josh Harrop was handed his full debut as Blues boss Paul Lambert made five changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Peterborough a week ago. Luke Matheson and Myles Kenlock returned as the full-backs with Stephen Ward and Luke Chambers dropping to the bench. Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness continued at centre-half with Tomas Holy in goal. Flynn Downes skippered from the deeper midfield role with Andre Dozzell and debutant Harrop, one of five loan players in the starting XI, ahead of him with Teddy Bishop and Alan Judge subs having started at London Road. Troy Parrott was the lone central striker with Freddie Sears on the left and Luke Thomas on the right. James Norwood was on the bench. Northampton made two changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Burton Albion on Saturday with Jack Sowerby and Fraser Horsfall replacing Ryan Watson and Cian Bolger. The Cobblers made the brighter start with Sam Hoskins hitting a second minute shot straight at Holy from the left of the box. Northampton, without a goal in their last five games and having scored only one in their last eight, continued to see most of the ball with the Blues struggling to get going. On 11 a stray Parrott pass was picked up on halfway by Mark Marshall, who played the ball a long way ahead of him as he looked to beat McGuinness in a foot race but Holy was out quickly to clear. In the 17th minute Sowerby was sent away down the left by Danny Rose and brought the ball into the area before hitting a weak shot which Holy grabbed at the second attempt. As the game passed the 20-minute mark the Blues finally started to show signs of getting going, Dozzell trying a clever ball into the path of Parrott’s run which was cut out by a Northampton toe on the edge of the box. In the 26th minute Parrott was caught with a high boot 30 yards out and wasted the free-kick, hitting a shot a long way wide with little power with a cross a better option. Two minutes later, Bryn Morris got first view of referee Darren Drysdale’s yellow card for a late tackle on Thomas midway inside the visitors’ half towards the right. Harrop curled over a cross and the ball eventually fell to Sears, who looped an effort over the bar. The Cobblers weren’t too far away from ending their long search for a goal in the 34th minute when Marshall crossed from the right and Sowerby played back to Hoskins breaking into the box but his low strike was blocked by Matheson. The ball was looped back in but McGuinness was fouled. A minute later following a Northampton corner which Holy had punched clear under pressure, Marshall struck a low 20-yard shot which was also blocked. Town were again leaving their front three across the halfway line from opposition corners with Harrop also outside the area. The Cobblers, with caretaker-manager Jon Brady periodically shouting instructions loudly from the press box, went even closer in the 42nd minute when Marshall fed Kioso on the right of the box from where the overlapping full-back struck a powerful effort at Holy’s near post which the keeper palmed on to the post and across the face of goal to relative safety. Two minutes later, Marshall, whose pace had caused Town problems all half, was found breaking away on the Northampton right following a Town corner but chose to shoot when a cross was the better option and dragged well wide. As the game moved into a single minute of additional time, Woolfenden was booked for a foul on Rose. The visitors will have left the field feeling that they should have ended their goal drought and claimed the lead having had all the half’s chances, two of which might well have been put away, Kioso’s late shot which hit the woodwork and Hoskins’s effort which was blocked by Matheson. Town had shown little all half aside from winning a handful of free-kicks in dangerous areas but which came to very little, as has so often been the case of late, and once again went a full 45 minutes without registering a shot on target. There's little doubt that had fans been present that the Blues would have been booed off as they made their way off. Three minutes after the restart, Shaun McWilliams picked up a yellow card for time-wasting having previously been spoken to by the referee in the first half. In the 51st minute a Dozzell corner from the right was sent looping over the bar by Kenlock. A minute later, Northampton threatened again when Morris played in Sowerby on the left of the area but the former Fleetwood man was unable to pick out a team-mate despite the visitors having a number of players in and around the area. On 53 Dozzell hit a shot from the edge of the box which looped off a defender and out for a corner. Three minutes later, Town made their first change, Jack Lankester taking over from Thomas, who had undergone treatment for a knock following another underwhelming display. In the 59th minute Judge and Bishop replaced Sears and Harrop. In the 65th minute Cobblers skipper Mills was booked for a foul on Parrott, then within a minute Judge was felled by Sowerby a couple of yards outside the box. Judge took the free-kick and smashed it into the wall and did the same with the rebound, referee Drysdale waving away an unlikely penalty claim. On 70 Northampton swapped Rose and Marshall for Benny Ashley-Seal and Ryan Watson, then the Blues switched Dozzell for Norwood as they moved to two up front. The game looked to be drifting to a 0-0 draw with neither team looking threatening, however on 76 Watson hit a low shot from distance which failed to trouble Holy. Three minutes later, Judge played in Norwood on the left of the box and the former Tranmere man forced Cobblers keeper Jonathan Mitchell into his first save of the game with his feet. Judge’s introduction was finally seeing the Blues show some attacking initiative and in the 84th minute the Irishman played a pass into the path of Matheson making a rare break forward down the right but the on-loan Wolves man’s cross-shot flew well over. On 87 Norwood crossed from the left and Lankester headed wide, before Northampton replaced Sowerby with Ryan Edmondson. In the final scheduled minute, Judge was booked for what referee Drysdale deemed a dive inside the area. The Irish international had been looking to take the ball past Kioso and may well have had a case for a spot-kick. Drysdale initially simply waved away the protest before somewhat aggressively booking the Blues’ sub, who did well not to react to the official who had bizarrely pushed his head towards the midfielder's face. The evening got even worse for Town in injury time when Downes was sent off for two yellow cards in swift succession in the same incident. First, the midfielder was carded for a foul, then for dissent in the aftermath. The frustrated stand-in captain, who will now miss made his way disconsolately towards the touchline and then the tunnel, summing up the overall mood around the club at the present time. Soon after, referee Drysdale brought the game to an end. There have been plenty of disappointing and under par performances from the Blues this season, but this was probably the worst. Disjointed, stilted, lacking energy, confidence and invention, they failed to land a glove on the lowly Cobblers, who are now without a goal in six matches having won one in 13, until the latter stages when subs Judge and Norwood made an impact. Until recently the season was following a familiar pattern, the Blues would beat teams in the bottom half but lose to those in the upper echelons. Now they’re failing to defeat teams in the lower reaches with Swindon having left Portman Road with a 3-2 win last month and now Northampton with a point, which was the least they deserved. The Blues have needed an improvement to get themselves back into the play-off hunt but if anything they’re getting worse. Had Town not racked up points in the early stages of the season, then on this form a relegation fight would be a concern. How much longer owner Marcus Evans will wait before making the long overdue decision to make a change of manager remains to be seen. Despite the disappointing draw, Town move up a place to 11th and a point nearer to the play-offs, four, with a tough home game against Oxford on Saturday, a match which will almost certainly end in defeat if they play anything like they did this evening. Ipswich: Holy, Matheson, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes (c), Harrop (Bishop 59), Thomas (Lankester 56), Sears (Judge 59), Parrott (Norwood 71). Unused: Cornell, Chambers, Ward. Northampton: Mitchell, Kioso, Horsfall, Jones, Mills (c), McWilliams, Sowerby (Edmondson 87), Morris, Hoskins, Marshall (Ashley-Seal 70), Rose (Watson 70). Unused: Arnold, Bolger, Harriman, Chukwuemeka. Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



BromleyBloo added 21:12 - Feb 16

We were just awful - one of the worst this season and that’s saying something. Thomas, Parrot, Harrop, Matheson and Kenlock all terrible - anybody who thinks they are the solution to our woes is dreaming............



McG also so raw, naive and clumsy - have to say I’d play Chambers and Woolfy in the centre.



Slightly better when Judge and Norwood came on, but the rest were just hopeless.........first shot on target 70 mins+ from Norwood.



Can it get worse - just embarrassing. Lambert, but especially Evans, please, please, please just go...............!!!



Bluearmy_81 added 21:12 - Feb 16



#lambertout #Evansout

Join Evans out of ITFC on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/305709660097210/?ref=share From one low to the next. Beyond embarrassing. Mick Mills said "it's sad to watch" on ifollow. You can't get much more damming a comment than from an Ipswich legend like that. And huge criticism like that rests with the owner.#lambertout #EvansoutJoin Evans out of ITFC on facebook 20

cat added 21:12 - Feb 16

That was absolutely awful. Credit to judge and Norwood who at least tried. We are a shell of the side who started the season and Lambert looks like a dead Man walking. Time for change NOW 26

Dear_oh_Dear added 21:12 - Feb 16

LAMBERT OUT NOW 22

TractorRob added 21:13 - Feb 16

That is the worst I have seen (ifollow) Ipswich play since 1957. Not a decent shot until 79th minute against a league 2 standard side! Yes PL plays the wrong system (one striker) without using his best strikers available but PL didn’t keep passing to the opposition (except backwards or across the back), commit unnecessary fouls, pass to colleagues in poor positions, fail to control a pass, close down quickly enough, run off the shoulder of their marker (Norwood excepted) etc etc. Confidence is shot to pieces. At least I didn’t pay for this. This STH will not renew unless things change. Holy MoM. 10

TimmyH added 21:14 - Feb 16

What else can we expect when we have the footballing equivalent of Laurel & Hardy at the helm in Evans and Lambert, sadly the longer they're here the more common place these very poor results will be and the further down we'll go!...tonight was just shocking particularly the first half.



Lambert out pronto! 13

BlueandTruesince82 added 21:14 - Feb 16





http://chng.it/BxRY7kzW



Just awful. I can't wait to hear what nonsense we get served up post match. Brenner and Mills need to do a theatre tour



Lambert Out

Evans Out.



Not signed the petition yet? How about now?Just awful. I can't wait to hear what nonsense we get served up post match. Brenner and Mills need to do a theatre tourLambert OutEvans Out. 7

bluearmy4life added 21:14 - Feb 16

Evans stop fcking about and get rid of this utter, inept, crap manager out of my club now!!!!! 16

Norwichbeater added 21:15 - Feb 16

Yes agreed this must be lamberts last game. However the players were a disgrace and should also be ashamed of themselves apart from holy Norwood and judge. This must be the end of lambert. 12

FrankMarshall added 21:15 - Feb 16

We didn't play well overall. First half- really poor. Second half-marginally better but still poor. Felt that if we had managed to score it would have been all over as Northampton clearly lack confidence in front of goal. We started to put some pressure on at the end but red card changed that. Overall- a very poor performance which would be hard to replicate again. We can only get better after that but starting to grow concerned about our chances of a top 6 place. Also, growing alarmed about what next season might look like. 1

Tractorboy1985 added 21:15 - Feb 16

Hope BA got a deal on those flares! Many more needed... preferably some rockets next time and aimed at the haggis!! GET THIS PATHETIC EXCUSE OF A MANAGER OUT OF OUR CLUB!!! These protests are long overdue and should have been aimed at EVANS years ago when Mick was in charge! LAMBERT OUT EVANS OUT 5

multiplescoregasms added 21:15 - Feb 16

That's it, I'm done. Not watching this shower of sh1t until that joke of a manager is gone. Half this team can go with him. feck em. 4

herobobby added 21:16 - Feb 16

I know I said I was out



Come on town fans 11th in league one ? 0

Saxonblue74 added 21:16 - Feb 16

Enough now. I'm done until Lambert is gone. That said, whatever our formation or tactics these players should be able to do the basics. Shocking, every one of them. Downes a skipper? No way. 9

Len_Brennan added 21:16 - Feb 16

Nobody can argue against sacking him now, nobody. Just a shame that we've wasted a few important months from when it became obvious & we could have made something of this season. 16

TractorFrog added 21:16 - Feb 16

So, the positives:

1. We didn’t lose. We did at least get a point. Not good enough, but better than nothing.

2. Portsmouth lost. That’s one point we gained on a ‘promotion rival.’

3. James Norwood and Alan Judge were very good after they came on, and Bishop wasn’t bad either.

4. I actually thought Myles Kenlock did a good job today. He should definitely start every game for the rest of the season because we need him to be our first choice left back next season.



And I’ll leave the negatives to everybody else. Mick Mills’ speech after the match was quite damning, but sadly true. 5

Umros added 21:16 - Feb 16

No comments on match although Brenna Woolley provides the entertainment quote of night at HT “I’m tempted to boo myself” . I assume that there has to be a clause about mathematically impossible to make top 6 to get rid. No more money from me until this stops. Read that EVANS 8

EssexTractor added 21:16 - Feb 16

Not one move in the match

No one wanting the ball

No pace

No crosses

Backwards sidewards

Over 70s walking footballers would do better 10

martin587 added 21:17 - Feb 16

Disgraceful.Nobody interested just seems as though they have given up.Lambert must be sacked tonight.Nothing more to add. 16

Blueballs83 added 21:17 - Feb 16

That was the most gutless and embarrassing performance I have ever seen in 32 years of supporting. Please remove this manager from our proud club tonight! It is starting to getting desperate. 14

chopra777 added 21:17 - Feb 16

We are doomed to failure unless Lambert gets up and walk. What a load of cobblers! 3

timkatieadamitfc added 21:17 - Feb 16

What an absolute disgraceful display, total rubbish from back to front never looked like scoring, 1st shot on target was in 79th minute says it all.

LAMBERT HAS TO GO TONIGHT WITHOUT FAIL, HE IS SUCKING THE LIFE OUT OF THE PLAYERS AND THE CLUB.

Evans is a joke of an owner who’ll do nothing as usual because he just doesn’t care.

Mick mills summed it up perfectly on commentary when he said it was sad to watch, what sad times to be a town fan.

LAMBERT OUT - TONIGHT 16

cat added 21:18 - Feb 16

Hey you know your poor when your own Suffolk pundits take the pish!

Mills “we’ve had 8 shots”

Woodley “ is that all season” lol

Lambert out/Evans sell up 11

muhrenmagic added 21:18 - Feb 16

Is Mr Lambert on Norwich pay role he’s doing a fantastic job destroying the club . Lambert get out of the club 6

heathen66 added 21:18 - Feb 16

I think Lambert is extremely thankful Saturdays game was postponed.

Awful going forward until we had 2 up top.

Jackson and Norwood is a must on Saturday !!! 2

